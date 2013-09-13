Phunware Shortlisted for Best App Technology 2013

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2013 --Joining the ranks of companies like CardEase, Soundrop and the BBC, Phunware was notified early this morning that it had made the Short List for Best App Technology 2013. Phunware is the pioneer of Mobile as a Service (MaaS) – the only fully integrated services platform that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize users on mobile. Phunware has introduced category defining experiences that challenge the outer limits of the most advanced mobile devices for the world’s most respected brands. The company arms humanity to engage, manage and monetize every connected device on Earth.



When asked about the market forces behind Phunware's success, Chairman & CEO http://www.phunware.com/company/leadership/alan-knitowski/ [Alan S. Knitowski __title__ ] shared, “Today’s leading corporations and institutions want to extend their reach to mobile in a meaningful and profitable way. Phunware’s comprehensive mobile services platform – the only fully integrated, non-point solution of its type – addresses all of the core operational and monetization headaches critical to anytime, anywhere success with large audiences and communities at transactional scale worldwide.”



About Phunware

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Phunware is the 4th fastest growing software company in America according to Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit http://www.phunware.com