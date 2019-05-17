Physicians at AMS Cardiology Recognized as Philadelphia Magazine Top Docs of 2019

Abington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2019 --Selected by their physician peers throughout the region, the physicians at AMS Cardiology have been recognized by Philadelphia Magazine's May 2019 "Top Doctors" issue as being among the best doctors in the Philly region.



The Philadelphia region is a medical mecca, with world-renowned hospitals, medical schools, clinics and surgical centers. And this year, they presented their most comprehensive Top Doctors list ever, with more than 2,658 physicians in 66 different specialties, from addiction psychiatry to pediatrics to vascular and interventional radiology.



Since the 1970's, AMS has been one of the leading cardiologist groups in the Greater Philadelphia area. They bring the latest state of the art cardiovascular care to their patients along with superb patient satisfaction, and the physicians at AMS have demonstrated that they are the best in their field.



Congratulations to the eight AMS physicians who have been recognized by Philly mag as being among the region's best:



Cardiovascular Disease:

Emanuel Kostacos

Robert Watson

Dina Yazmajian

Bruce Berger

Adam Cohen

Andrew Fireman



Cardiovascular Electrophysiology:

Charles Gottlieb

Richard Borge



For more information on AMS Cardiology, please visit: https://amscardiology.com/