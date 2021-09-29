Pi Gamma Mu 2021 Virtual Convention Complimentary to All Members

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2021 --Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences will be holding its Triennial International Convention online this November 3-6, 2021. Both members and non-members alike are invited to attend the virtual Convention, with registration fees waived for all members of the Society.



The Pi Gamma Mu Board of Trustees has decided to offer all Pi Gamma Mu members complimentary registration as an added benefit during this difficult COVID period. This applies to all members of Pi Gamma Mu, including students, alumni members, and faculty. The Trustees hope that this will allow more members to participate in all of the great events the Society has planned, including:



Student Paper Presentations - Student members of Pi Gamma Mu should submit their papers by October 8. Presenting research at an international convention looks great on a resumé or graduate school application!



Poster Presentations - There are two poster sessions: The Research Poster Session (which is open to all members, including students, alumni members, and faculty) and the Chapter Poster Session (which is designed to highlight the history and/or activities of Pi Gamma Mu chapters, another great opportunity to present). Poster proposals should be submitted by October 8.



Student Elections to the Board of Trustees - Two students will be elected to serve for the next three-year term on the International Board of Trustees.



Roundtable Discussions - Topics to be announced.



A keynote speech by U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa who is the President Pro Tempore Emeritus of the United States Senate and is a lifetime member of Pi Gamma Mu.



Other speakers include:

U.S. Representative Diana DeGette, Pi Gamma Mu lifetime member, who has served Colorado's 1st congressional district since 1997,



Dr. Judith Rodin, Pi Gamma Mu lifetime member, a philanthropist who has a long history in U.S. higher education who served as the 7th president of the University of Pennsylvania, the president of the Rockefeller Foundation, and is recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's List of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women, and



Dr. Clara Small, Pi Gamma Mu lifetime member, Professor Emeritus at Salisbury University, historian and author of 8 books on the history of Black America.



The Convention will also feature a Student Leadership Development Program. This program will be offered as an "add-on" with a fee of $40 (a great value for this low price). The registration deadline for this program is October 8, and space is limited to 50 students, so students should register now! All participants will receive a Pi Gamma Mu gift package plus a special Leadership Development Program gift. Participants will learn about leadership in a variety of different contexts to include leadership in academia, stressful environments, non-profit organizations, public policy, and in the United States Marine Corps. The virtual event will consist of webinars, lectures, and a unique online experience with the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia. While the program is tailored for undergraduate students, graduate students are welcome to attend. Students will earn a certificate of completion for their resumé upon the conclusion of the program.



Registration is complimentary for members and is required to attend. The first 100 registrants who register by October 15th will receive a Pi Gamma Mu gift package. Individuals who are not members of Pi Gamma Mu are invited to attend the convention and are required to pay a $60 registration fee.



TO REGISTER, CLICK HERE: https://whova.com/portal/registration/pgmti_202111



All Pi Gamma Mu members who have already paid for registration will be refunded.



PLEASE DON"T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO ATTEND THE 2021 PI GAMMA MU VIRTUAL CONVENTION AT NO COST TO MEMBERS! Register Now!



We hope to see you online in November!