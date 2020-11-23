Pi Gamma Mu Announces 2020 Scholarship Recipients

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2020 --One of Pi Gamma Mu's most cherished and enduring endeavors is the annual awarding of scholarships to worthy social science scholars. Members of Pi Gamma Mu are eligible to apply for scholarships in order to pursue a masters or a doctoral degree in the social science disciplines of anthropology, criminal justice, economics, geography - human, gerontology, history, history of education, human services, international relations, political science, psychology, social philosophy, sociology, social work, as well as related interdisciplinary programs anchored in the Social Sciences, particularly those that focus on age, environment, ethnicity, gender, race, and regional studies. The Social Sciences also includes those disciplines which emphasize the scientific studies of human societies and social relationships. Visit www.pigammamu.org for details.



The following students received a Pi Gamma Mu scholarship in 2020: Gregory M. Rivera (Pace University, NY), William S. Godwin (Campbell University, NC), Mehak R. Advani (Soka University of America, CA), Peter J. Varga (The Catholic University of America, DC), Elisabeth S. Noland (Valparaiso University, IN), Nicole Balbuena (University of California – Irvine, CA), Gabrielle M. Etzel (Grove City College, PA), Madelyn M. Cittadino (LeMoyne College, NY), and Aiyana A. Gonzalez (Barry University, FL).



Once the scholarship applications are submitted to Pi Gamma Mu's International Office, the Scholarships and Awards Committee carefully examines the following items: the applicant's curriculum vitae, the applicant's letter of interest and intent, the three letters of recommendation which have been submitted on the applicant's behalf, and the transcripts of the colleges and universities attended by the applicant. Those items are scrutinized by the Committee to determine the best-qualified candidates for the scholarships.



Since 1951, Pi Gamma Mu members numbering in the hundreds have been recipients of the scholarships which have been utilized to help further their educational pursuits. Of the scholarships awarded annually, several are designated for specific disciplines, such as the Gordon E. Mercer Scholarship for Public Policy and the Daniel E. Quigley Scholarship for Law. The scholarships are specifically designed to assist scholars in their first or second year of graduate work. Once the finalists are selected by the Scholarship Committee their names are forwarded to the members of the Pi Gamma Mu Board of Trustees, the recommended recipients are voted upon and approved, and then the International Office notifies the recipients of their awards. Dr. Suzanne Rupp, Executive Director of Pi Gamma Mu, makes the telephone calls to notify and congratulate the recipients. Rupp said, "The students are always incredibly happy and honored to receive the good news and it is a privilege and a joy to share that moment with them. The scholarships are competitive, and the applicant pool is always of a high caliber. Pi Gamma Mu scholarship recipients should be immensely proud of their achievements and it is our pleasure to assist them in their continued education in the social sciences." As soon as the recipients are officially enrolled at their respective institutions and verified by the university's Registrar's Office, the checks are sent to the recipients for their personal use, and not to the universities. The students can use the funds however they would like (for example for books, food, rent, room and board, etc.)



Dr. Clara Small, Chair of Pi Gamma Mu's Scholarships and Awards Committee and Second Vice President of the Board of Trustees, said, "Pi Gamma Mu is exceptionally proud of the scholarship recipients and sincerely hopes that the funds have helped past scholars and will continue to help future scholars achieve their educational goals. The Scholarships and Awards Committee is also hopeful that the scholarship recipients will continue to embody the ideals of Pi Gamma Mu in their daily lives as the future leaders of not just their local communities, but the state, the nation, and the world. We wish them the best in all of their endeavors."



The annual deadline for scholarship applications is February 15. Visit Pi Gamma Mu's website to learn more. The Scholarships and Awards Committee of Pi Gamma Mu encourages all eligible members to apply. This year's deadline for applications is February 15, 2021.



About Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences

