Pi Gamma Mu Announces 2023-2024 Speakers

Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is continuing its popular online Speaker Series for a second year and is pleased to announce the upcoming speakers for 2023-2024. The series spotlights the research interests and expertise of Pi Gamma Mu's faculty chapter sponsors and is free of charge. The 2023-2024 speakers will be James Wojtowicz of Rider University, Johanna Bishop of Wilmington University, Richard Greggory Johnson III of The University of San Francisco, and Steven Burkarth & Deirdre Condit of Virginia Commonwealth University.



The series was launched on September 30, 2022. During the 2022-2023 academic year, four speakers presented on a variety of topics relevant to the social sciences. Due to the popularity of the series, the Pi Gamma Mu Board of Trustees decided to continue the program for another year. The four sessions will be held online and ZOOM links will be made available at a later date.



On Friday, October 27, 2023, James Wojtowicz of Rider University in New Jersey will speak about "Open Public and Freedom of Information Statutes – A Tool in the Social Science Toolbox". Prof. Wojtowicz is the faculty chapter sponsor of the New Jersey Delta Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu at Rider University and is an Assistant Professor and Lecturer in the Department of Sociology and Criminology at Rider University. He earned undergraduate and graduate degrees at Rutgers University, New Jersey.



The second session this year will feature Johanna Bishop, faculty chapter sponsor of the Delaware Beta Chapter at Wilmington University, and the Pi Gamma Mu Governor for Delaware. Dr. Bishop will present on the topic of Human Trafficking On January 26, 2024. Dr. Bishop is the Director of Behavioral Science Programs at Wilmington University. She manages the undergraduate Behavioral Science Program, the graduate Human Services program, and several undergraduate and graduate certificate programs. In 2016 Dr. Bishop founded the annual Human Trafficking Symposium and now organizes monthly human trafficking webinars open and free to the public. She attended George Washington University, Wilmington College, and Central Michigan University.



On Wednesday, May 3, 2024, Richard Greggory Johnson III, of the University of San Francisco, will speak about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Dr. Johnson is the chapter faculty sponsor of the California Tau Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu at the University of San Francisco and is the Governor of California for Pi Gamma Mu. He is a tenured Full Professor for the University of San Francisco's School of Management. He is also the Director of the Business Minor in the School of Management. Dr. Johnson holds degrees from Georgetown University, Golden Gate University, and DePaul University.



The final session in this year's series will feature two speakers: Steven Burkarth and Deirdre Condit of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). Prof. Burkarth teaches Political Science at VCU and is the co-sponsor of the newly chartered Virginia Nu Chapter of Pi Gamma Mu. Dr. Condit is an Associate Professor of political science in the College of Humanities and Sciences at VCU and is also a co-sponsor of the Pi Gamma Mu Chapter. She earned her bachelor's degree from Idaho State University, attended Portland State University, and completed her MA and PhD in Political Science at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Prof. Burkarth and Dr. Condit had such a successful launch of the new chapter at VCU that they were invited to speak about the secrets of their success in their presentation on Launching a Successful Pi Gamma Mu Membership Drive.



Details and links to the online Zoom sessions will be available at https://pigammamu.org/speaker-series.html



About Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences

Founded in 1924, Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is the oldest and preeminent interdisciplinary social science honor society, with campus chapters in the US and around the world. The mission of Pi Gamma Mu is to encourage and promote excellence in the social sciences and to support and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. Its headquarters today are in Winfield, Kansas, USA. The society has been certified by the Association of College Honor Societies since 1953 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Please visit our website to learn more about starting a chapter.