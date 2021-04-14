Pi Gamma Mu Honor Society Conducting Paper and Poster Competitions

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2021 --The international social science honor society Pi Gamma Mu is conducting social science research paper and poster competitions for members in advance of its 2021 Triennial Convention this November. Paper and poster presentations provide a unique opportunity for students and alumni members to demonstrate and develop their research skills in a student-oriented professional convention, which this year for the first time will be held virtually. The paper submissions will be evaluated by a selection committee which will evaluate the papers blindly – i.e., without knowing the name or institution of the author. The top ten rated papers will get special publication consideration by the International Social Science Review, the peer-reviewed professional journal of Pi Gamma Mu, plus free registration for the convention. The next five rated papers will also get free registration for the convention. The invitation or call for papers, plus submission information, is in the March Newsletter of the society at Pi Gamma Mu International Newsletter: March 2021, and is also available on the society's website at http://pigammamu.org/convention-2021.html, along with details of the poster contest. The deadline for paper submissions is October 8, 2021.



The society's 2020 convention, originally scheduled for Washington, DC, had to be postponed a year due to the pandemic, but the 2020 research paper competition was held anyway. The top ten rated submitted papers were made eligible for publication consideration in the International Social Science Review. The full list of the 2020 top ten papers can be viewed in the March 2021 issue of the society's Newsletter, at www.pigammamu.org/newsletter/march2021/article12.html.



About Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences

Founded in 1924, Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is the oldest and preeminent interdisciplinary social science honor society, with campus chapters in the US and around the world. The mission of Pi Gamma Mu is to encourage and promote excellence in the social sciences and to support and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. Its headquarters today are in Winfield, Kansas, USA. The society has been certified by the Association of College Honor Societies since 1953 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Please visit our website to learn more about starting a chapter.