Pi Gamma Mu Honor Society Members Present Posters

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2022 --After postponing the Pi Gamma Mu 2020 convention, the 2021 Virtual Triennial International Convention, which was held November 3-6, 2021, proved to be a great success. Although virtual conferences have become common over the past couple of years, the 2021 Pi Gamma Mu Virtual Triennial International Convention lived up to its billing both virtually and internationally. Attendees experienced keynote addresses, paper presentations, the opportunity to participate in the popular Leadership Development Program, and a variety of poster presentations.



While a selection committee evaluated student paper submissions, any Pi Gamma Mu member, whether a current student or any life-long member, could present a poster. According to Brad Tennant, who chaired the poster sessions, "The presentations featured a variety of social science disciplines with several international presenters coming from chapters thus reflecting that Pi Gamma Mu is truly the preeminent international honor society in the social sciences." Furthermore, recorded presentations accommodated presenters who came from various time zones and allowed others to listen during the assigned sessions or at a later time. In addition to the research posters, posters that reflected various chapter activities, history, service projects, or programs were also presented. All poster presentations were limited to no more than ten minutes.



The following are the topics, presenters, and their Pi Gamma Mu university chapter.



Research Poster Presentations:



- "Worldwide Perspectives of the Death Penalty" by Eliana Varrucciu, Wayne State College (Nebraska Delta Chapter)



- "Covid-19 Effects on Perceptions of Student Safety, Anxiety, and Recovery" by Caitlin McGettrick, Manchester University (Indiana Theta Chapter)



- "Beyond the Transmission View of Disinformation: Exploring the Intersection of Algorithms and Rhetoric in Marcos Historical-Revisionist Propaganda" by Juven Nino A. Villacastin, University of the Philippines - Diliman (Philippine Alpha Chapter)



- "Income & Happiness of Marriage" by Olivia Swarts, American Public University System (West Virginia Iota Chapter)



- "James Earle Fraser's Images of the American West" by Brad Tennant, Presentation College (South Dakota Zeta Chapter)



- "Paradoxes of Civility and Incivility: How Civil or Uncivil Online Discussions of Support or Dissent Influence Online Opinion Articulation or Concealment" by Ma. Rosel S. San Pascual, University of the Philippines - Diliman (Philippine Alpha Chapter)



- "Spirals of Civility and Incivility" by Ma. Rosel S. San Pascual, University of the Philippines - Diliman (Philippine Alpha Chapter)



- "Translating History to Film" by Shelby Hagerdon, Wayne State College (Nebraska Delta Chapter)



- "Exploring Race, Gender, Marital Status, and Longevity" by Jordan Hall, Avana Thompson, Jada Starks, Bryson Bradford, Grambling State University (Louisiana Eta Chapter)



Chapter Showcase Posters:



- "Sociability, Social Service, and Sacrifice – Pi Gamma Mu Membership in the Florida Lambda Chapter " by Shelby Hearn-Belluso, Saint Leo University (Florida Lambda Chapter)



- "Community Service Experience" by Clementine Johnson, Saint Leo University (Florida Lambda Chapter)



- "Almost 50 Years: Kansas Chapter Theta of Pi Gamma Mu Newman University, Wichita, Kansas" by Kelly Mai and Brendan Schwartz, Newman University (Kansas Theta Chapter)



- "Chapter Theme for a Year" by Olivia Camarena and Larry Heck, Newman University (Kansas Theta Chapter)



- "The History and Benefits of Pi Gamma Mu" by Suzanne Rupp, Executive Director, Pi Gamma Mu



- "Social Science Essay Contest – Fostering Scholarship at an Online University" by Katherine Im, University of Maryland Global Campus (Maryland Theta Chapter)



About Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences

Founded in 1924, Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is the oldest and preeminent interdisciplinary social science honor society, with campus chapters in the US and around the world. The mission of Pi Gamma Mu is to encourage and promote excellence in the social sciences and to support and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. Its headquarters today are in Winfield, Kansas, USA. The society has been certified by the Association of College Honor Societies since 1953 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Please visit our website to learn more about starting a chapter.