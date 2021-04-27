Pi Gamma Mu Honor Society Presents 2021 Leadership Development Program

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2021 --Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences' Leadership Development Program is part of a new initiative to help student members work on their leadership skills. The program has three main components: Leadership in the Literature, Leadership in Academia, and Leadership in Special Circumstances. The program features a discussion about what has been published in the scholarly social science literature about leadership and features special discussion topics including leadership in academia and leadership in special situations.



The program will feature lectures by Laura Shaw of the National Museum of the Marine Corps, Dr. Susan Kinsella, Dean of the College of Education and Social Services at St. Leo University, Dr. Katrina Smith, Associate Professor of Psychology at Reinhardt University, Dr. Candice Quinn, Editor of the International Social Science Review, and Emma Grace Thompson, Pi Gamma Mu's Student Representative on the Board of Trustees. Lectures include discussions about leading a top academic journal, leading an academic department during new COVID-19 restrictions, leadership styles, and leading from the bottom up during critical situations. The program will also conclude with a special discussion about the Leadership Principles taught at the Marine Corps University and the National Museum of the United States Marine Corps. Students who attend all components of the Leadership Development Program will earn a certificate of completion they can add to their resume. The program is open to undergraduate, graduate, and alumni members of Pi Gamma Mu.



A grant program is available to student members who need financial assistance to attend the Leadership Development Program during the Convention. The grant program will assist students with the program's registration fee. It is not available to students who have already had their paper accepted for presentation during the Convention. Interested students must submit their grant application no later than June 1, 2021.



Questions about the program should be directed to the Leadership Development Program Chair Allison G. S. Knox, (Chancellor of the Southeast Region of Pi Gamma Mu) at: Allison_G.S._Knox@hotmail.com.



To learn more about the 2021 Pi Gamma Mu Triennial International Convention, please visit pigammamu.org/convention-2021.html



