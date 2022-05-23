Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society a Good Fit for Small Colleges

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2022 --I teach at a small college with approximately six hundred traditional and online students. The college is known primarily for its nursing program, and for many years, the only honor society that existed was for nursing students. New programs developed over the years, and in 2011, I considered how a Pi Gamma Mu chapter would be ideal since all majors require social science courses. In addition, for students who qualified, a Pi Gamma Mu chapter would be a great way to recognize them regardless of their programs. I met with department chairs, program directors, and the Vice President for Academics to explain why I thought Pi Gamma Mu would be a good fit for our small college. This included a list of reasons that can be found on the Pi Gamma Mu website at https://www.pigammamu.org/professors.html. Foremost among the reasons I gave is that Pi Gamma Mu encourages "interdisciplinary thinking about society, humanity, and public affairs" and promotes the social sciences as a means "to uphold and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service." Both of the statements supported the institution's mission statement well. Furthermore, Pi Gamma Mu's focus on the social sciences includes a broad range of academic fields including "anthropology, criminal justice, economics, cultural geography, history, international relations, social philosophy, social work, sociology, political science, and psychology." This meant that students, regardless of their major, who took at least twenty hours of social science credits and had a "B" or better average in those courses could be recognized for their academic success. Indeed, students from a variety of programs, in addition to majors that are specific to the social sciences, have met the requirements and been inducted over the past ten years of our chapter's existence. Finally, since our college enrollment is small, it made more sense to have an honor society that would collectively serve outstanding students in fields such as criminal justice, human services, and psychology as opposed to having separate honor societies. This multidisciplinary approach has been a major factor as to why a Pi Gamma Mu chapter is a great fit for a small college.



Unlike many other honor societies, Pi Gamma Mu has a one-time induction fee of $50, and then an individual is a member for life. Members receive newsletters, the Pi Gamma Mu journal International Social Science Review, information about upcoming triennial conventions, and can apply for graduate school scholarships. It is also important to note that Pi Gamma Mu is a reputable member of the Association of College Honor Societies (ACHS); whereas some honor societies can be shams. As a member of the ACHS, Pi Gamma Mu members could possibly qualify for a GS-7 pay grade if employed by the federal government. Individual chapters are also encouraged to take advantage of the new speakers program that will support guest lectures from other chapter faculty sponsors.



There are many universities who induct more members in one year than my small college has inducted in its first ten years. However, in that short time, two students received Pi Gamma Mu graduate school scholarships, and at least one student benefitted from the GS-7 federal government pay grade. Needless to say, a Pi Gamma Mu chapter could very well be suitable for even a small college.



For more information about Pi Gamma Mu, see the following.

Pi Gamma Mu – International Honor Society in Social Sciences homepage https://www.pigammamu.org/



"Start a Chapter"

https://www.pigammamu.org/start-chapter.html



"Pi Gamma Mu Scholarships"

https://www.pigammamu.org/scholarships.html



"Pi Gamma Mu Lectureship and Chapter Event Grants"

https://www.pigammamu.org/lectureships.html