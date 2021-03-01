Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society to Offer Virtual Convention in 2021

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2021 --Pi Gamma Mu is the oldest and preeminent international honor society in the social sciences and is the only interdisciplinary social science honor society. Its purpose is to award academic excellence and service. Started in 1924 by the Deans of Southwestern College and the College of William and Mary, its headquarters today are in Winfield, Kansas. Throughout its 97 years of existence, it has produced many well-known scholars, diplomats, political leaders, business leaders, and pioneering professionals.



Over the last several decades, members of the prestigious Pi Gamma Mu Honor Society have attended the Triennial Convention in various cities across the United States. Students in chapters of this organization have waited for this convention for the opportunity to present papers and posters, hear notable speakers, and meet other honor students from colleges and universities nationwide. This year will be no different but with the continuing issues with the COVID pandemic, and decreasing revenue available for student travel, this year's convention will be held virtually. Dr. Suzanne Rupp, executive director of the society is enthusiastic about the shift in offering the convention. "The board of trustees is excited to be offering the convention online this year so that more chapters can participate. Having a virtual convention is very affordable for the students and we expect that more Pi Gamma Mu members will be able to attend".



The virtual event will be offered from Wednesday, November 3rd through Saturday, November 6th. The keystone of the convention is student paper presentations in which selected students will present their research to convention attendees. Webinars and zoom sessions will highlight speakers in our Leadership Program and awards will honor students and chapters who have excelled in academics and service to their communities. We will also recognize historical and current Pi Gamma Mu members who have demonstrated excellence in their field. Dr. Clara Small, Professor Emerita Salisbury University, Pi Gamma Mu board member, and author of several African American history texts, presented at the 2017 convention. We are proud to bring such impressive speakers to our conventions for students and faculty. Pi Gamma Mu has an illustrious history of members who include such famous leaders as U.S. Admiral Richard E. Byrd and U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson.



Another feature of the Convention is the popular Leadership Development Program, a series started at the last convention in Kansas City, MO. Under the direction of professor and board member, Allison G. S. Knox, the 7-hour event will feature segmented sessions on Leadership in Literature, featuring what has been written about leadership as a social science, Leadership in Special Circumstances, focusing on the skills needed by leaders in emergency or dangerous situations, and Leadership in Academia, addressing management issues in education as well as how to write effectively as a leader. Information on how to successfully publish your work will be important for students who are in or are heading to, graduate school. Students will finish the Leadership Program with a presentation and virtual field trip to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. Leadership speakers include a program administrator, an emergency manager, a college dean, a journal editor, and experts from the Marine Museum on leadership in military combat. Certificates of completion will be awarded to all students who attend and finish the assignments.



Dr. Susan Kinsella, convention committee chairperson indicates, "the convention is open to all Pi Gamma Mu members, undergraduate and graduate. It is chock-full of surprises with a social networking event and webinars and interactive sessions through Zoom, allowing students to socially network with other chapters in attendance and learn what service projects they are engaged in, especially during this time of COVID". Service is part of the mission of Pi Gamma Mu and projects during the convention allow students to participate in assisting non-profit organizations with needed supplies and resources. Over the years students have collected and donated stuffed animals to a children's residential home, sent books to military veterans, and provided toiletries to the homeless. This year an online project will allow students to participate in another service project.



If you have never presented a paper in your discipline, attended a leadership program, visited the National Museum of the Marine Corps, or listened to an address by a leading authority in the social sciences, then this is the year to advance in your discipline. You can begin to network with other professionals in your area and find out what careers await you with your degree. There are also opportunities to be a part of the student caucus if you want to run for a student seat on the board of trustees for Pi Gamma Mu. We encourage students to come meet other honor students from around the country, and for faculty to meet other chapter sponsors and share their ideas of the activities conducted on their campuses. The Pi Gamma Mu 2021 Convention promises to be a worthwhile scholarly event and we will look forward to meeting everyone there. Pi Gamma Mu conventions are open to all members of Pi Gamma Mu. Visit pigammamu.org/convention-2021 for more information or to register.



About Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences

Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences, (www.pigammamu.org), based in Winfield, Kansas, provides recognition and opportunities to high achieving Social Science students at chapters located on college and university campuses around the world. Visit our website to learn more about starting a chapter. Pi Gamma Mu was founded in 1924 and has been certified by the Association of College Honor Societies since 1953. Our mission is to encourage and promote excellence in the Social Sciences and to uphold and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.