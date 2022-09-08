Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2022 --Pi Gamma Mu President To Kick Off Inaugural Speaker Series



Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is pleased to present a new Speaker Series. The series is open to both members of Pi Gamma Mu and to non-members interested in learning more about the topics being presented. Beginning this fall, the Series will be offered via Zoom to spotlight the research interests and expertise of Pi Gamma Mu's chapter sponsors. Throughout the 2022-2023 academic year, four Pi Gamma Mu faculty will showcase their expertise as they discuss new and important themes in the social sciences.



On September 30, 2022, at 3:00 pm (ET), the Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series will officially launch and will highlight the expertise of Pi Gamma Mu's president, Dr. Susan Kinsella, social work scholar and former dean of the College of Education and Social Services at Saint Leo University. Currently a professor in the online graduate Human Services Administration Program, Dr. Kinsella's lecture will focus on animal-assisted interventions, a new bachelor's degree program at Saint Leo which was one of her initiatives while dean. Dr. Kinsella will discuss what we understand about these interventions and how they can be used to help people and communities.



Pi Gamma Mu members, chapters, and other interested individuals can access Dr. Kinsella's presentation by using the following Zoom link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86400775521?pwd=T000emxIRVBwYmtWWWxQSzFUcm1Bdz09



We hope you will join us for this very special event!



About Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences

Founded in 1924, Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences is the oldest and preeminent interdisciplinary social science honor society, with campus chapters in the US and around the world. The mission of Pi Gamma Mu is to encourage and promote excellence in the social sciences and to support and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. Its headquarters today are in Winfield, Kansas, USA. The society has been certified by the Association of College Honor Societies since 1953 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Please visit our website to learn more about starting a chapter.