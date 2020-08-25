Pi Gamma Mu Recognizes Academic Excellence by Establishing New Chapters Around the Country

Winfield, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2020 --Founded in 1924, Pi Gamma Mu is the oldest and preeminent interdisciplinary social science honor society in the United States. While many chapters of Pi Gamma Mu have been active for decades, new chapters are being established around the country. Some of the newest chapters are located at The University of Mississippi, Ithaca College, Castleton University, Tiffin University, Saint Ambrose University, Voorhees College, Georgia Southern University, and Rutgers University – Camden. Trustee president C. Larry Heck reports that "The presence of a chapter at such a wide variety of colleges and university attests to the interest of sponsors and faculty members in honoring students who excel in the social sciences."



The mission of Pi Gamma Mu is to encourage and promote excellence in the Social Sciences and to uphold and nurture scholarship, leadership, and service. The society seeks to accomplish this mission in a variety of ways. The scholarship program encourages members to attend graduate school; conferences and conventions provide opportunities to present research; and the society's journal, International Social Science Review, provides publication opportunities. Pi Gamma Mu works not only to further the scholarship of members but also to assist the community at large. From national donation drives to local fundraisers, service is more than a concept at Pi Gamma Mu. The society also provides leadership opportunities to members at the chapter and national level in which student members can run for a variety of positions.



Pi Gamma Mu is certified by the Association of College Honor Societies (ACHS). Membership in a certified, credible honor society provides prospective employers with instant verification of exemplary performance and achievement, distinguishing members from competing job applicants at a glance. In fact, the US Government's Office of Personnel Management (OPM) offers incoming federal employees a two level pay grade increase for "Superior Academic Achievement," which can be obtained through membership in ACHS-certified honor societies, including Pi Gamma Mu. Trustee president C. Larry Heck claims that, "Having ACHS certification offers an important advantage, and faculty and students can know that Pi Gamma Mu is a credible honor society, devoted to recognizing and developing outstanding social science students."



In response to the increased need for online solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pi Gamma Mu recently launched a new online membership registration and payment system. This allows chapter sponsors to invite eligible students and permits students to provide registration information and submit lifetime membership fees online. Due to temporary campus closures, some chapters have begun holding meetings and initiation ceremonies online as well.



Pi Gamma Mu seeks to continue to support the social sciences by establishing new chapters at colleges and universities around the globe. For more information about Pi Gamma Mu, please visit https://www.pigammamu.org