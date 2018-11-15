Piazza Romana Wants to Elevate Phoenix's Idea of Pizza with New Pizzeria in Avondale

Avondale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2018 --With his new restaurant, Piazza Romana, opening in Avondale on November 26th, Justin looks to bring Roman-style pizza al taglio to the forefront of the Phoenix community with the cities the first restaurant focusing on the unique Italian dish.



Already successful with his two other ventures, La Piazza al Forno in Glendale and La Piazza PHX in downtown Phoenix, Justin took time preparing for the endeavor by traveling the world and learning the intricate details of what it takes to make a perfect Roman-style pizza. Under the tutelage of Massimiliano Saieva, famed for his innovative style, Instructor of Roman Pizza Academy, and world pizza champion. Piazza is not only looking forward to delivering the squared shaped to the mouths of pizza enthusiast but also those looking for a new experience in a familiar realm.



Owner Justin Piazza has worked on perfecting his recipe with the inventor of Roman style pizza, Angelo Lezzi. Lezzi is an incredibly well-known and respected pizza maker in Rome and owns a Roman pizzeria on the Upper East Side of New York City.



Pizza al taglio, which is Italian for "pizza by the slice" is distinguishable by square shaped slices, and is fairly common throughout Italy. Served by weight, Roman-style pizza is designed for convenience and could be compared to a grabbing a slice at your favorite pizza joint in New York. Piazza wants to elevate the perception and popularity of the dish in the minds of the Phoenicians and beyond by way of his personal dedication and signature style.



Aside from their Roman-style pizza al taglio, Piazza Romana also will offer a few fried dishes like fritto misto, fried mozzarella and supplì (Roman-style rice croquettes, similar to arancini), along with salads, beer and wine. Piazza boasts "high quality pizza at a low price" that could feed an entire family for under $25.



Come enjoy a unique dining experience at Piazza Romana's opening event on November 26th. Justin Piazza will be joined by 2 time world pizza Champion Giuseppe Manco, owner and pizzaiolo of Mani in Pasta, and Ciro Iovine, owner and pizzaiolo of Song e Napoli, who's pizzeria was just selected by Gambero Rosso as "Best Pizzeria this Year".



Piazza Romana: Opening at Gateway Pavilions, 10210 W. McDowell Road, Avondale. piazzaromanaaz.com.