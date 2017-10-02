PICC DESIGN Launches Innovative New PICC Line Arm Sleeves

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --PICC DESIGN introduces new PICC line arm sleeves for use by patients undergoing treatment for cancer, infectious disease, and other diagnoses that use a PICC line. PICC DESIGN sleeves are protective garments made with high-quality technical fabrics and come in two easy-to-wear designs.



PICC lines are used to give treatments such as chemotherapy, blood transfusions, antibiotics, intravenous (IV) fluids & liquid food. They can also be used to take blood samples. Each PICC DESIGN sleeve provides attractive, comfortable coverage with unique features for convenient use every day.



Key features and benefits include:



- Anti-bacterial, moisture-wicking, odor resistant & breathable fabrics



- Flexible, performance wear look & feel



- Sleek, modern designs with tapered cut for better fit



- Signature View Design featuring a built-in Velcro® opening to provide flexibility to view & access the PICC line without removing the sleeve



- Slip-On Design providing a fast pull-on/pull-off option



As a cancer survivor, PICC DESIGN Founder & Owner, Shanita Woodard, is committed to supporting organizations that improve the quality of life for survivors & caregivers. A portion of every purchase of a PICC DESIGN sleeve will go to organizations focused on research & resources to help people live longer, healthier, stronger, and more fearlessly.



To learn more and to order visit: http://www.piccdesign.com.



About PICC DESIGN

PICC DESIGN creates attractive & functional specialty products for survivors undergoing treatments that leverage a PICC line.



http://www.piccdesign.com