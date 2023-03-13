Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc Guarantees Car Insurance in Tallahassee and Quincy, Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2023 --Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc. is a well-established, locally-owned independent insurance agency. This agency was founded in 1970. Over the decades, they have emerged as a dependable provider of church, car, business, and short term rental insurance in Tallahassee and Havana, Florida. Through them, one can invest in dynamic insurance policies at budget-friendly rates.



Florida law requires drivers to carry two forms of car insurance, personal injury protection insurance and property damage liability insurance. Personal Injury Protection (PIP), also referred to as no-fault insurance, provides coverage for medical expenses incurred in case a third party gets injured in a car accident. Property Damage Liability (PDL) insurance, on the other hand, covers damage to third-party vehicles or some other property in the event of an accident. Whether the policyholder gets into a minor fender bender or a major collision, this coverage can help pay for auto body repairs to other people's vehicles.



Liability for damage caused while operating a vehicle is a considerable risk exposure. Moreover, if a car gets damaged, getting it repaired and back on the road must be the priority of the vehicle owner. Having the right insurance coverage is critical for paying for the expenses that can come up in case the policyholder gets into an accident. Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc. is among the most reputed provider of car insurance in Tallahassee and Quincy, Florida. Being a local independent insurance agency, their agents help clients to compare quotes and discuss coverage options from insurance carriers to find the policy that provides the best possible value for money. In addition to cars, through Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc, one can get insurance for motorcycles, boats, personal watercraft, RVs and motorhomes, off-road vehicles and ATVs, trailers, and as classic cars.



Get in touch with Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc at 850-877-8029.



About Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc

Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc is an independent insurance agency. They cater to people across Quincy, Havana, Monticello, Crawfordville, Tallahassee, and nearby areas.