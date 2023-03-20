Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc. Offers Affordable Short Term Rental Insurance in Tallahassee and Havana, Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2023 --Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc. is a locally owned independent insurance agency located in Tallahassee, Florida. They are licensed in Florida and Georgia and offer business, church, and car insurance in Tallahassee and Quincy, Florida. Being independent agents, Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc are committed to doing business face-to-face and assisting the Tallahassee community in times of need.



Seeking the assistance of an independent insurance agency can prove to be a much smarter choice than availing the aid of a typical insurance agency. Other agencies sell insurance plans of just one company. People can get various choices when they avail of the services of independent insurance agencies like Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc. This agency represents multiple insurance agencies. They can compare coverage and prices of policies offered by several leading carriers to find the plan that can provide the best possible value to their clients as per their circumstances.



Through Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc, one can invest in a truly dynamic range of coverage, including short term rental insurance in Tallahassee and Havana, Florida. This insurance is ideal for secondary homes and keeps the property protected from a wide range of perils, such as rental damages, lawsuits, theft, and more. Short-term rental insurance is needed if a property owner chooses to lease their secondary home for a certain number of days per year.



Short-term or seasonal renters insurance offered by Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc, can protect both renters and policyholders. These plans may include building protection, personal property, and/or liability coverage. Building Protection insurance covers repairs or replacements to a building's structure. On the other hand, Liability coverage included in short-term rental insurance can provide financial compensation in case a third party gets insured at the rental property. Like other types of property insurance coverage, seasonal rental insurance protection provides coverage for personal property like household items.



To get in touch with Pichard Insurance Agency, give them a call at 850-877-8029.



About Pichard Insurance Agency

Pichard Insurance Agency offers a variety of insurance coverage options to people across Tallahassee, Quincy, Crawfordville, Havana, Monticello, and the surrounding areas.