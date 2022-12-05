Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc. Offers Affordable Workers' Comp Insurance in Monticello and Quincy, Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2022 --Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc. is a locally owned independent insurance agency that was established way back in 1970. Over the decades, they have won the trust of many local families and businesses and emerged as one of the most widely trusted providers of home, business, church, and auto insurance in Tallahassee and Havana, Florida.



According to Florida law, workers' compensation insurance is required for any business with four or more employees, either full- or part-time. Construction businesses, however, need to have coverage for every employee. Workers' compensation policies are a crucial part of small business insurance as they help in paying for medical bills, recovery costs, and disability benefits in case an employee is injured at work. It might also cover funeral costs and death benefits for an employee's family in the event of a fatality on the job. Investing in worker compensation insurance is an excellent way to keep employees safe and helps business owners reduce the risk of lawsuits against them.



Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc is among the most prominent agencies through whom one can invest in workers' comp insurance in Monticello and Quincy, Florida. They work with their clients to find the right combination of coverage options for the unique needs of their business. Through this agency, one can avail of various business insurance and worker compensation policies. Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc specializes in Business Owner's Policy (BOP), which combines property coverage, liability, and coverage for business interruption. They customize the policy coverage to suit the unique needs of a business and can also include supplemental coverage. At times, when severe liability loss hits a business, the overall loss ends up exceeding BOP's liability coverage. In this situation, the commercial umbrella policy offered by Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc would help protect the business and keep it going.



Give Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc a call at 850-877-8029.



About Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc

Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc is an independent insurance agency that largely caters to people across Quincy, Havana, Monticello, Crawfordville, Tallahassee, and nearby areas.