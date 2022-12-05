Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc Offers Comprehensive Auto Insurance in Tallahassee and Havana, Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2022 --Founded in 1970, Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc is a locally owned independent insurance agency located in Tallahassee, Florida. Being an independent agency, they are not tied to any one insurance carrier. Their team can research rates and compare coverage options from several insurance companies to find the best policies for their clients. Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc represents multiple renowned insurance carriers rather than offering policies of just a single brand. This allows the agency to offer high-quality coverage from leading carriers at the best possible rates. Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc has been a member of the Tallahassee community for decades and understands the significant risks local homeowners and businesses face. Their experience and expertise make the agency one of the best providers of home, car, and workers comp insurance in Monticello and Quincy, Florida.



Investing in auto insurance has become critical for car owners across Florida, especially with the increasing number of accidents on the road and high costs of car repairs, Liability for damage caused while operating a vehicle can be extremely expensive. Moreover, if a car gets damaged, one would need to get it repaired as soon as possible. After all, people use their car regularly to go to work, drop their kids at school, and so on. Having the right insurance coverage is critical to getting the vehicle repaired and back in action again.



The Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc team has a good understanding of the ins and outs of auto insurance coverage. Being local independent agents, they effectively compare quotes on behalf of their clients and explore coverage options from multiple insurance providers to find the policy that works perfectly for them. In addition to offering the best auto insurance in Tallahassee and Havana, Florida, they also provide insurance plans for motorcycles, boats, personal watercraft, and more.



Call Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc at 850-877-8029.



About Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc

Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc offers risk management solutions to people across Tallahassee, Quincy, Crawfordville, Havana, Monticello, and nearby areas.