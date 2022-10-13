Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. Offers Comprehensive Professional Liability Insurance in Crawfordville and Havana, Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2022 --Pichard Insurance Agency Inc. is a locally-owned, independent agency. They have been working in the industry for more than five decades. In addition to a typical car, home, and business insurance, people can also invest in premium plans for church insurance in Crawfordville and Havana, Florida through this agency. Pichard Insurance Agency Inc is staffed with well-trained and dedicated agents who carefully listen to the clients' concerns and recommend insurance coverage best suited to their needs.



Diverse types of business insurance coverage options are offered by Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc, including professional liability insurance. A professional liability insurance policy basically protects a business against third-party lawsuits that claim professional error or negligence. No matter how careful a person is, mistakes might occur at a business. Just a simple error can cause a chain of events, ultimately leading to a huge financial burden. Liability lawsuits against professionals have notably increased in the last decade. Many businesses and professionals today are at risk of being sued, whether the charges are valid or unfounded. These lawsuits can financially ruin business owners owing to their high expenses. Professional Liability policy helps cover the financial consequences of such lawsuits. This lawsuit would be brought in by a third party alleging monetary damages as a result of professional services. These policies usually cover the legal defense costs, and payouts to the plaintiff, up to the policy limits. Any professional who provides a service, expertise, or advice to clients for a fee should consider investing in professional liability insurance in Crawfordville and Havana, FL through Pichard Insurance Agency, Inc. This agency caters to businesses of varied types and sizes and offers a variety of tailored yet well-rounded insurance coverage options.



To contact Pichard Insurance Agency Inc, call them at 850-877-8029.



About Pichard Insurance Agency Inc

Pichard Insurance Agency Inc is a local, independent insurance agency. It offers risk management solutions to families and businesses across Tallahassee, Crawfordville, Quincy, Havana, Monticello, and nearby areas.