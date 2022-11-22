Pichard Insurance Agency Specializes in Seasonal Rental Insurance in Tallahassee and Monticello, Florida

Tallahassee, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2022 --Rental insurance is usually sought by those who have recently acquired rental property and want to ensure that their tenants are covered in damage or destruction of any kind. Seasonal rental insurance in Tallahassee and Monticello, Florida comes about for those who are looking to protect a home that is being rented out on a seasonal basis.



One of the biggest advances for renters in the last decade has been an increase in liability insurance for renters. Today, seasonal rental insurance protection is more widespread, including covering liability in case a tenant has an accident while renting the property. Additionally, this type of insurance will cover theft or damage to the property being rented, particularly during the off-season.



Pichard Insurance Agency is a leading company in seasonal rental insurance coverage, offering coverage plans for both property and liability for those who are renting a second home. As a full-service company, Pichard Insurance Agency will also be able to assist their customers with any insurance needs they might have in other areas.



Founded in 1970 by David Pichard, Pichard Insurance Agency has developed into a company that offers customers more than just seasonal rental insurance. The staff strives to honor the standards set by Mr. Catharine Morrison, who worked in the agency in the 1980s and purchased the agency in 2014.



At Pichard Insurance Agency, the insurance agents are always committed to meeting with their customers face-to-face to find the best policy for them. They know that every customer is different, and they work to understand what the client wants before they begin working. They bring their experience and expertise in writing policies, as well as their thorough understanding of the community and the needs of individual policyholders.



The seasonal renting insurance policy they offer includes protection against damage to the residence, theft, and weather-related problems. One can count that professionals from Pichard Insurance Agency will promptly respond to any claims.



For more information on liability insurance in Crawfordville and Monticello, Florida, visit: https://www.pichardinsurance.com/commercial-business-insurance-professional-liability-insurance-tallahassee-quincy-havana-fl/.



Call 850-877-8029 for details.



About Pichard Insurance Agency Inc

Pichard Insurance Agency Inc is a local, independent insurance agency. It offers risk management solutions to families and businesses across Tallahassee, Crawfordville, Quincy, Havana, Monticello, and nearby areas.