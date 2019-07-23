PiCO Home Monitors and Detects Air Impurities in Users' Homes

Seoul, South Korea -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --PiCO Home is a compact device that can detect harmful substances in the air, alerting users to potentially hazardous conditions. It comes with an integrated mobile app so users can monitor their air quality on-the-go, and it also syncs with a variety of smart speakers and other smart home devices for even more functionality and convenience.



While many people worry about pollution and other air contaminants outdoors, the air inside the home can often be even more harmful. Lack of ventilation can trap VOCs, fine dust, carbon monoxide, chemical fumes, cigarette smoke, and other dangerous substances inside, potentially creating a major health risk.



With PiCO Home, users will always have access to data regarding their homes' internal air quality, though the device can be used outdoors as well. Each PiCO Home device can monitor one room at a time, and users can integrate multiple devices to monitor the entire home without having to constantly move the device. However, it is small enough to fit in the palm of a hand, so it is easy to move as needed.



"Developing this product has been a real passion project for us here at Brilliant & Company" commented Ryan Yun, founder and CEO. "We've built in and refined all the technology of a cutting-edge smart device and married it to highly sophisticated sensors and real-time data; all geared toward improving the health and well-being of our customers through air quality knowledge."



The mobile app, available for Apple and Android smartphones, reports the data in real time. As a result, users are alerted right away when there is an issue with their air quality. It also provides personalized recommendations to help them improve the quality of their air to prevent health complications. The device itself also features LED alert lights in various colors when there is an issue, giving users an additional way to know about air quality problems.



To help bring PiCO Home to homes around the world, its creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $3,500. At the time of this release, the campaign had been 800% funded and already brought in more than $28,500 with 21 days left to go. PiCO Home is the second generation of the PiCO device and it has made vast improvements over its predecessor. Because the creators have already been manufacturing the previous device, they don't expect any delays in producing the new-and-improved version.



Campaign contributors can get a PiCO Home device for $89, a 40-percent discount off the expected retail price of $149. They can get 2, 4 or 10 devices for $179, $319 or $789, respectively. Backers can expect to receive their PiCO Home devices in October 2019.