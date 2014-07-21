Picture Slash Launched to Keep the Cost out of Picture Compression

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2014 --Who said picture compression had to cost upwards of $79 a month? Not Picture Slash founders Mike Rowlands and Henrik Pedersen. The two have found it in their heart to share the wealth of their eight years combined expertise in image optimization. To that end they announce the “cheapest” way to minify pictures with no restrictions. The free service allows webmasters to compress, minify, optimize and resize pictures by the batch online. Just drag and drop or upload a zip file and in 0.5 seconds per image, the deed is done.



With an average job size of 23 pictures each, Picture Slash has a total of 8,324 pictures slashed to date. Slashing at high speeds the startup is quickly becoming a must in the bag of tricks for webmaster tools. The free picture compression service allows users to upload as many files as they like whether in zipped folders or 10.000 files. Typically results are immediate. Users just upload the “fat” photos and then almost immediately download their new “slimmer” version. The optimized compressed pictures can then be uploaded to a website to give it higher page speeds.



Mike Rowlands co-founder of Picture Slash said of the launch of the new picture service, “In today’s world where everyone lives on their smartphones and tablets websites have to be fast. Fast means more traffic. More traffic means more sales. This free optimizing tool will help accomplish that. We’re happy to help.”



About Picture Slash

Picture Slash is a website dedicated to the free compression and optimization of photo images. Used predominately by webmasters the free online picture compression service was founded by Mike Rowlands and Henrik Pedersen.



Contact:

Mike Rowlands

Co-Founder

kontakt@spiloghygge.dk

30828216



Website:

http://pictureslash.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/PictureSlash