Pied Piper Pest Control Partners with BizIQ

Anchorage, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/17/2016 --Pied Piper Pest Control, a premier pest control service in Alaska for more than half a century, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm that serves small business clients throughout North America.



Through its partnership with BizIQ, Pied Piper Pest Control is hoping to build upon its existing client base by increasing its visibility online. BizIQ employs a marketing strategy that relies heavily on search engine optimization, which makes clients like the pest control service in Alaska more easily visible and accessible to prospective customers seeking local services through Google and other search engines. Other aspects of BizIQ's approach include the development of a new company website and a marketing campaign that features blog posts and improved access to representatives from Pied Piper Pest Control.



Pied Piper Pest Control's new website will prioritize regularly updated content that is timely, informative and relevant to the company's pest control services. All content on the new website will be written by professional copywriters, and additional features like a Google Maps link and user-friendly contact form will serve to increase customer engagement and improve the accessibility of the pest control company.



"We have a long history in Anchorage and beyond as one of Alaska's foremost pest control service providers," said Ken Perry, owner of Pied Piper Pest Control. "But for those who need pest control services for the first time, the Internet has long been the go-to source for information, and we recognized a need to boost our web presence and attract new customers. BizIQ's help in developing our website and marketing campaign has been great, and we're looking forward to seeing the results."



About Pied Piper Pest Control

Since its founding in 1965, Pied Piper Pest Control has been offering reliable pest control services to residential and commercial clients, focusing on providing solutions for insects, birds, rodents and other small animals. The company serves customers statewide.



For more information about Pied Piper Pest Control, please visit http://alaskapest.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.