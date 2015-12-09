Pierce Internet Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Products for Children with Autism

Southfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --Sue Walton is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.AutismLearningSupport.com. The website features a broad assortment of products related to the learning and development of children with autism including positive behavior support products, social skill games, sensory products, and activities to help develop a wide range of skills. Walton was inspired to start her website by her own experiences with children with autism when she was teaching special education. After she retired, she decided that she would use her passion for teaching these children to fuel a website that would offer quality products for parents and teachers to use with children with autism.



There are many excellent autism products featured within the merchandise of Autism-Learning-Support.com. The website offers products including cognitive games, books on autism, reading games for kids, developmental games, matching games for kids, sensory toys, organizational storage items, and much more. One great item that is offered on her website is kinetic sand, which can be used to help with tactile and visual sensory development as children shape it and mold it. It is great for use indoors since it sticks together without water and doesn't make a mess. In the future, Walton plans to continue adding innovative new products to her site.



Providing a website that offers knowledgeable service along with great quality products is very important to Walton. She comes from the unique perspective of a retired special education teacher as well as being a parent and a grandparent. She created Autism-Learning-Support.com to not only give other parents and teachers the supplies that they need to reach out to children with autism and help them learn, but also to offer support and knowledge to these individuals if they need help choosing items and getting information to help them teach these children.



In addition to the main website, Walton is launching a blog located at http://www.AutismLearningSupport.com.



The blog will cover information that relates to autism and the way that children with autism learn. Walton will be writing about techniques to help support behavior in children with autism, how to help raise awareness of autism, current events and news related to autism, and stories about the kids that she used to work with. The goal of the blog is to share information that can help parents and educators help children with autism.



About Autism-Learning-Support.com

Autism-Learning-Support.com, a division of Pierce Internet Ventures, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Sue Walton.



Sue Walton

http://www.Autism-Learning-Support.com

248-730-2017



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com