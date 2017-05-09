PIGA Inc Introduces PigaONE, a Neuromuscular Activation Gear

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --Montreal-based PIGA Inc. is ready to make its mark in the world of fitness and wellness with a novel way to stabilize and strengthen the feet for improved balance and increased performance. PigaONE© minimalist footwear is suitable for all low-to-medium impact activities that are done barefoot. Whether it's yoga, Pilates, martial arts, CrossFit, aquatic or outdoor activities, active people can now count on PigaONE© innovative technology to enhance the benefits during their favorite activity and perform at their best potential.



Pre-ordering is now opened on www.getpiga.com. The crowdfunding campaign going live on Kickstarter in May will fund the mass production and marketing of the first pairs of PigaONE©. The minimalist footwear will afterwards be available for sale on-line as well as at selected local sales outlets.



PIGA Inc. present the very first minimalist footwear integrating a plantar arch-support patented* technology for all barefoot activities.



PigaONE© came to fruition after two years of research, development and experimentation with a team of experts to create the dual-action PostureForceTM plantar arch-support patent-pending technology. This built-in technology improves the innate body's ability to engage the proper postural reflexes while engaging in barefoot activities. PigaONE© foot slippers align and stabilise the feet so that the internal feet muscles work and develop properly.



"Our objective was to create minimalist footwear sporting an attractive design that met the unique needs of barefoot sports enthusiasts for whom support and balance are essential", said Sandra Tremblay, President and founder of PIGA Inc. "Integrating a flexible arch-support system into a second skin slipper capable of strengthening the feet by neuromuscular activation, whether before, during or after training, is totally unprecedented".



Switch to balance mode with PigaONE, a foot support fueled with innovative technology.



The neuromuscular foot activation power of PigaONE© works by stimulating the plantar arch's nervous endings responsible for transferring the information received to the brain, which in turn prompts the body to react by making the necessary adjustments to keep its standing position.



PigaONE© slippers combine functionality, design and aesthetics. Featuring a non-slip sole for added control, its minimalist design fits with the silhouette perfectly for a truly barefoot feeling. Made of technologically-advanced fabrics that are both ultra-light and breathable, the contoured-hugging compression provides an anti-fatigue and circulatory effect ideal for prevention, action and recovery.



Clinical trials have shown that PigaONE© improved the weight bearing areas of the feet for better floor anchoring leading to enhanced global posture. These trials also demonstrated a reduction in the oscillation of the center of gravity, resulting in less energy loss while maintaining balance. Improved balance in 90% of the subjects was observed.



PIGA Inc. received financial support for the research and development of its patented PostureForceTM plantar arch-support technology developed thanks to the invaluable contribution of a doctor in podiatric medicine and the Collegial Center for the Transfer of Apparel Technology, VestechPro. Determined to focus on research and development in footwear technology, PIGA Inc. is planning to bring out many novel products dedicated to fitness and well-being in the near future.



The PIGA Team



About Sandra Tremblay — President and founder of PIGA Inc.

Sandra is a passionate entrepreneur, a trait that has been nurtured and passed on by many generations in her family. As a fitness enthusiast, Sandra has been practicing Pilates for years and believes that the balance of body and mind are inseparable. Her goal is to use research and development to create innovative products that contribute to fitness and well-being.



About Julie Caron – Vice-President, Research and Development

Trained in major American universities, Julie is a doctor of podiatric medicine. She is currently devoted to rehabilitation and manual foot therapy applied to the lower body. The feet have no secrets for her having grown in the family foot adjustment business. Building further on her knowledge and experience, she works hard at by keeping the feet healthy by putting innovation at the service of foot wellness and injury-prevention.



About Alexandre Boivin — Director of Operations

Yoga teacher and fitness presenter, Alexandre is Sandra's son and like his mother, has clear entrepreneurial spirit. Trained in textiles and passionate about fitness, Alexandre is involved in the company from all stages of product design to the coordination of operations.