Pillow-Fresh Hotel Pillow Cleaning and Restoration Service Provides the Cleanest, Freshest Pillows in Town

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2014 --Keeping pillows clean, fresh and comfortable is an on-going and expensive challenge for hotel operators. Pillow-Fresh, a brand new service focusing exclusively on the hospitality industry has a solution for these challenges.



Pillow-Fresh sanitizes, deodorizes, and removes dust and impurities from the inside of the pillow; then blows the clean, re-fluffed fill into a brand new pillow cover producing a 99.9% germ free pillow. This service reduces pillow waste by 85% or more, while saving consumers as much as 75% versus the cost of purchasing new pillows.



Hotel pillows should be replaced every 2 years. On average most hotels the company has serviced keep pillows for 5 to 7 years. This causes health, cleanliness and comfort issues for hotel guests. Up to 10% or more of the weight of a 3-year old pillow can be caused by impurities such as dust, dust mites, dust mite feces, bacteria, viruses and mold. Over 20% of the U.S. population is allergic to dust and dust mites, and hotel pillows can contribute to reactions.



A typical hotel room has an average of six sleeping pillows per room, which equates to approximately 15 pounds. There are approximately 5 million hotel rooms in the US, or 75 million pounds of potential landfill waste. Pillow-Fresh could reduce this waste to less than 12 million pounds. Pillow filling, whether down and/or feather or synthetic, will last much longer than two years. With this pillow cleaning technology available, throwing it away is unnecessary and expensive.



To address the industry’s need to implement a sustainable solution to pillow inventory control, reduce waste and improve efficiency, 25-year hotel industry veteran and LEED accredited contractor, Brian Guernier, founded Pillow-Fresh. Pillow-Fresh offers pick-up and delivery services, as well as on-site mobile services. Pillow-Fresh works with the hotel management to implement a pillow cleaning program that will improve the guest experience, while saving money and reducing landfill waste. Pillow-Fresh currently operates in New York City and Orlando with other locations under negotiation. For hotel properties that have in-house laundries, Pillow-Fresh can facilitate the implementation of a pillow cleaning program.



For more information visit http://www.pillow-fresh.com.



Contact:

Brian Guernier

Owner

Phone: (407) 257-5277

Email: brian@pillow-fresh.com