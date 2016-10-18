Pine Valley Community Is Hosting Two Open Houses

Richland Center, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --Pine Valley Community Village is excited to share their newest service, assisted living, with the community. They've rescheduled their open houses and are inviting the public to come in and see the beautiful new senior living spaces. Attendees will enjoy music, prize drawings, food and refreshments. Pine Valley is also hosting three private events, a ribbon cutting, a private party for residents and families, and a Medical Professionals tour.



Details are as follows:



Open Houses on Friday, October 21 & Sunday October 23, 12-2 pm



Open House Friday, October 21, 12-2 pm open to the public (Ribbon cutting 10:30 am invitation only)

- Open to the public

- Snacks and refreshments

- Entertainment: Shirley Braithwaite on piano and Lou Oswald – multiple musical instruments

- Door prizes: $100 cash and $100 Richland Locker Gift certificate



Open House Sunday, October 23, 12-2 pm open to the public (Private Party 10 am-12 pm for residents and families)

- Snacks and refreshments

- Entertainment: Shirley Braithwaite on piano

- Hand massages by Stephanie Marshall

- Chair Chi exercise with certified staff

- Door prizes: $100 Richland Locker gift certificate and Dianne Nachtigal's raspberry cheesecake



Wednesday, October 26th:

- Medical professional Open House (Invitation only)

- Snacks and refreshments



About Pine Valley

Pine Valley is a publicly directed, cost-effective skilled health care and rehabilitation facility, and assisted living, dedicated to providing quality physical, spiritual, and emotional care to residents who require short and long-term care services. Pine Valley's caring well-trained staff assists individuals to meet their needs in a homelike environment focusing on their health care goals while maintaining their dignity and quality of life.



To find out more about Pine Valley Community Village contact Kathy Cianci, Administrator, at 608-647-2138 - kathy.cianci@co.richland.wi.us http://pinevalleycommunity.org