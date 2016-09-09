Pine Valley Community Village Is Soon Opening Their New Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing Center and Inpatient/Outpatient Therapy

Richland Center, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --Pine Valley Community Village, established in the 1800's, has evolved over time to meet the needs of a growing and changing population. Their latest makeover includes the addition of an assisted living home, for people who need extra help with their daily activities. Pine Valley not only expanded their services, but built an all new skilled nursing center and improved their inpatient/outpatient therapy area.



The new buildings are modern in design and use, yet reflect a historic craftsman style and inviting color palette. Beautiful and functional, the new spaces will serve residents and patients in a warm, friendly and caring environment. Nestled in the countryside, the views are serene and outdoor courtyards are available to use on pleasant days.



Ribbon Cutting: By invitation only , 10:30 am, Friday September 16.



Mini Open House: Open to the public, Noon-2 pm, Friday, September 16.



Private Medical Staff Showing: Wednesday, September 21, 5-7 pm.



Large Open House: Open to the public, 2-4 pm, Saturday, September 24. Attendees will enjoy refreshments, music by Shirley Braithwaite, and door prizes like a $100 Richland Locker gift certificate and Dianne Nachtigal's raspberry cheesecake! They can take a tour and see the skilled nursing center, inpatient/outpatient therapy, and the impressive, new, assisted living.



About Pine Valley

Pine Valley is a publicly directed, cost-effective skilled health care and rehabilitation facility, and assisted living, dedicated to providing quality physical, spiritual, and emotional care to residents who require short and long-term care services. Pine Valley's caring well-trained staff assists individuals to meet their needs in a homelike environment focusing on their health care goals while maintaining their dignity and quality of life.



To find out more about Pine Valley Community Village contact Kathy Cianci, Administrator, at 608 -647-2138 - kathy.cianci@co.richland.wi.us http://pinevalleycommunity.org

