Richland Center, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2016 --Pine Valley Community Village is changing the dates of their open house and ribbon cutting. We're so excited about sharing our new assisted living services and our new construction for rehab/therapy and skilled nursing, that we planned our event as early as possible. Now, because we want to have everything in place before presenting it to the community, we're changing the dates.



The new opening date will be in November, 2016. New dates for the ribbon cutting and open house will be announced soon. We at Pine Valley Community Village can't wait to share this new space with the public, and with those who are looking for the assistance they need when life becomes challenging.



Pine Valley is known for our excellent health care, whether it's to help people get back on their feet after a surgery or to provide care for them as they age, we're here for the community. To meet the needs of the community, we studied successful supportive care homes across the country and wanted to bring that type of outstanding quality of life to our area. With this new construction, we're continuing to offer the same professional care, in a lovely, energized space, with modern amenities.



About Pine Valley

Pine Valley is a publicly directed, cost-effective skilled health care and rehabilitation facility, and assisted living, dedicated to providing quality physical, spiritual, and emotional care to residents who require short and long-term care services. Pine Valley's caring well-trained staff assists individuals to meet their needs in a homelike environment focusing on their health care goals while maintaining their dignity and quality of life.



To find out more about Pine Valley Community Village contact Kathy Cianci, Administrator, at 608 -647-2138 - kathy.cianci@co.richland.wi.us - http://pinevalleycommunity.org