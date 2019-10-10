Pink and Green Is a New Member of Association of Builders and Contractors

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2019 --This fall brings new changes at Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape, a family-owned and operated landscaping company specializing in commercial landscape installation in Broward County, FL. This fast-growing commercial landscaping company has announced they have recently joined the Association of Builders and Contractors (ABC). Pink and Green is expanding their commercial landscaping division by partnering with local General Contractors to handle the landscape installation portion of their construction projects. ABC provides Pink and Green with access to decision-makers and the construction industry's top business leaders.



ABC consists of those who own or work for a merit shop construction company, commercial contractor, general contractor, specialty trade contractor, subcontractor or construction-related firm. "These professionals want to work with an experienced quality landscaping company because at the end of the day…it's their neck on the line. Pink and Green provides General Contractors with the piece mind that the job is going be done right and on time," said Luke Hansford, owner of Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape.



Pink and Green says they love working with General Contractors because they always know exactly what they want. Pink and Green is always mindful that G.C.'s have a lot on their plates and manage multiple projects in multiple locations. At Pink and Green, they don't need their hands held. It is their priority that the landscaping process is streamlined, and deadlines are always met. "Our ability to handle all aspects of the landscape related services on the job site is the greatest value we provide to general contractors and builders. They no longer have to manage the irrigation guy, the pavers guy and the guy that's planting shrubs and trees. Our complete and competent team does it all," says Luke Hansford.



About Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape

Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is a commercial landscaping company, as well as a full-service commercial lawn care provider. Pink and Green services also include lawn pest control, lawn fertilization service, and tree trimming. They are proud to be Angie's List Super Service Award winners three years in a row 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. They are A+ rated by both Angie's List and Google Reviews.



Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is proud to partner with General Contractors in both Broward and Miami Dade Counties and nearby cities such are Pompano Beach, FL, and Fort Lauderdale, FL.



Contact Details:

Luke Hansford

Owner, Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape

info@lawncareandlandscape.com

(954)774-0903