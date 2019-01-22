Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape Announces Their Premium Lawn Care Services Package

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2019 --A new year brings new changes at Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape, a family-owned and operated company specializing in lawn care service and landscaping in South Florida. This fast growing lawn service company has announced that they are packaging their services in order to provide customers with services their properties absolutely need. "Everyone wants their property to look great. But not everybody is informed enough on what exactly it takes to get a property into top shape," said Luke Hansford, owner of Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape.



In order to give people what they want Pink and Green has created a premium lawn care service package that bundles lawn mowing, hedge trimming (below four feet), and weed spraying. "Without these three essential services it's simply not possible to keep a lawn healthy or to achieve the look a customer is requesting," said Luke Hansford. Pink and Green's goal of providing exemplary lawn care service in Broward County is well on it's way to being implemented. Customers who have already signed up for this package are more than satisfied with the results. Pink and Green's customers have already begun sharing their satisfaction by posting 5-star reviews online. The referrals Pink and Green receives from their current customer base has also increased substantially since rolling out this new program.



Residents and HOA's in the nearby cities of Weston and Pembroke Pines, FL were first to see the rollout of this premium program. "We now provide the best lawn care services in Weston, FL because customers are now getting all the essential services their lawns require," said Luke Hansford. Upon visiting one of Pink and Green's recently serviced properties it is easy to see why residents and businesses are turning to Pink and Green for their lawn maintenance in Pembroke Pines, FL. The grass was green, weeds were few, and hedges perfectly trimmed. The side by side comparison with neighboring properties is proof in itself that Pink and Green is on to something. When it comes to getting a property to look it's best there is just no cutting corners. You get what you pay for and Pink and Green is a safe bet in South Florida's competitive lawn care maintenance market.



About Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape

Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is a local full-service lawn care company, as well as a full-service landscaping provider. Pink and Green services also include lawn pest control, lawn fertilization service, and tree trimming. They are proud to be Angie's List Super Service Award winners three years in a row 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017. They are A+ rated by both Angie's List and Google Reviews.



Pink and Green Lawn Care and Landscape is proud to serve local residents and businesses in both Broward and Miami Dade Counties and nearby cities such are Miramar, FL, and Hollywood, FL.



