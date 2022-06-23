Pinnacle Eco Clean Excels in Carpet Cleaning in Fairport and Pittsford, New York

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2022 --A dirty carpet is not just an eyesore but can also harm health. Casual sweeping is not enough to eliminate the dirt and dust particles trapped in the fiber. The fibers may hold termites and other allergens too. The best solution to these problems is professional carpet cleaning in Fairport and Pittsford, New York.



The experts at Pinnacle Eco Clean will clean the carpets thoroughly and remove all the dirt from them, leaving them clean, fresh, and new looking. They use the latest equipment in their cleaning process, ensuring that no single particle of dirt or dust remains on the carpet after the cleaning process is complete.



The premium carpet cleaning rendered by Pinnacle Eco Clean is different from other types of cleaning services. The process includes all the necessary steps to bring the carpet to a new condition. The steps encompass pre-spraying, light agitation, giving extra attention to spots, assisted drying techniques, and much more.



There are a lot of benefits to carpeting as long as it is maintained properly. It can reduce fatigue, and protect against injury during a fall, offering insulation and sound absorption. Not just is it easy to maintain, but it also is economical and attractive. Contrary to common belief, well-maintained carpets can help minimize airborne allergies by allowing less particles to become airborne.



At Pinnacle Eco Clean, the certified cleaners will remove the most stubborn stains. They will also clean the furniture, upholstery, tile, grout, air duct, and oriental rug. The products they use for carpet cleaning are eco-friendly. They are safe for the family, pets, and the environment.



After cleaning, a fresh carpet must be aired, and the humidity must be balanced. Humidity will help the carpet become soft, pliable, and ready for the next step. The professionals take care of this final step with precision and care.



In addition to car cleaning, Pinnacle Eco Clean also specializes in pet odor removal in Rochester and Brighton, New York.



Call (585) 272-7847 for details.



About Pinnacle Eco Clean

Pinnacle Eco Clean is one of the well-known names offering a wide range of cleaning services to commercial and residential clients in Brighton and Fairport, NY. They offer tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and more.