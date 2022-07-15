Pinnacle Eco Clean Excels in Dryer Vent Cleaning in Rochester and Monroe County, New York

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/15/2022 --Dryer vent cleaning is essential for the dryer's health and safety. More than 90% of fire hazards reported are from clogged dryer vents. The dryer vent unit is clogged due to several reasons, such as the accumulation of dust, lint, debris, and other foreign particles. The lint buildup behind the dryer vent is the primary culprit behind the fire hazard. The best way to prevent fire hazards and other issues is to regularly clean the dryer vent unit.



While cleaning the dryer vent unit, homeowners must ensure that the proper cleaning process is followed. Since the unit is a considerable investment, it is best to hire the services of a professional dryer vent cleaning company. Pinnacle Eco Clean is a company that offers dryer vent cleaning in Rochester and Monroe County, New York.



Clogged dryer vents increase the risk of dryer fires, leaving the entire property in total disarray. The chances of injury and damage can be avoided by hiring a professional dryer vent cleaning company. Professional dryer vent cleaning is an excellent way to return a home or business to a safe, clean, and organized state.



Moreover, a clogged dryer vent restricts airflow, causing the unit to perform more laboriously. The more lint the clothes dryer collects, the less efficiently it performs, requiring a second cycle to dry clothes thoroughly. This can add up to the utility bills.



The unit gets exposed to the elements and wear and tear with time. The chances of frequent breakdowns and high repair costs also increase. The presence of lint and other obstructions within the vent lowers the unit output and affects the unit's overall efficiency.



