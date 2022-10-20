Pinnacle Eco Clean Is a Trusted Service Provider of Floor Cleaning in Victor and Fairport, New York

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2022 --Pinnacle Eco Clean has been providing thorough carpet cleaning in Fairport and Brighton, New York for almost four decades. Their technicians are well-trained and dedicated. They use the latest cleaning techniques and proven strategies to deliver a consistently impressive outcome. Pinnacle Eco Clean offers carpet cleaning services for both residential and commercial spaces. Their technicians can safely and efficiently clean almost any carpeting per industry standards while using environmentally safe cleaning agents. Pinnacle Eco Clean even offers specialized Oriental rug washing services. Their staff members are competent in safely cleaning hand-knotted Persian rugs and machine-woven Karastan rugs. Their rug-wringing centrifuge safely removes most of the water used, making sure that a rug can quickly dry overnight.



Upholstery and floor cleaning assistance can also be availed through Pinnacle Eco Clean. Their team is proficient in cleaning fine furnishings, including cotton, silk, and other natural and synthetic fibers. The high experience of Pinnacle Eco Clean in tile and grout cleaning makes them a dependable service provider of floor cleaning in Victor and Fairport, New York. Rather than spending hours scrubbing grout lines with a toothbrush and a bucket of bleach, homeowners must seek out this company's professional assistance. Their team safely performs an indoor hot water power wash, which perfectly restores the look of a floor. Homeowners can truly have spotless bathrooms and kitchens by hiring Pinnacle Eco Clean. For all the services offered by the company, they provide a protective finish matched to the type of furnishing cleaned. This surfacing contributes to lengthening the lifespan of fine fabrics and surfaces in homes and offices. Pinnacle Eco Clean is also a NADCA Certified Air System Cleaning Specialist, and their team can remove years of collected dust, mold, and other contaminants from an HVAC unit.



Contact Pinnacle Eco Clean at (585) 272-7847.



About Pinnacle Eco Clean

Pinnacle Eco Clean offers carpet, floor, and HVAC cleaning services. They largely cater to people across Brighton, Fairport, Pittsford, Monroe County, Victor, Rochester, and nearby areas.