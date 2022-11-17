Pinnacle Eco Clean Offers Efficient Air Duct Cleaning in Victor and Rochester, New York

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 --Pinnacle Eco Clean is renowned for offering upholstery cleaning in Fairport and Rochester, New York. They are IICRC certified in Rug Cleaning (IICRC-RCT141). Pinnacle Eco Clean was established in 1980 and has emerged as one of the most trusted service providers of carpet cleaning, pet odor removal, and air duct cleaning over the decades.



Maintaining indoor air quality is essential for every home. Air ducts help regulate and transport indoor air to every room. However, with time, these ducts collect dust, dirt, and other particles, leading to unhealthy conditions for the residents. Dirty ducts contain millions of tiny dust and dirt particles, which travel through the air and eventually come to rest on home furniture. People with asthma or allergies can be severely affected by this unclean air. Hence, all homeowners must be proactive about cleaning their air ducts in time. NADCA (National Air Duct Cleaners Association) suggests cleaning the air ducts every three to five years.



Pinnacle Eco Clean offers competent services of air duct cleaning in Victor and Rochester, New York. They use safe, powerful, state-of-the-art equipment to clean the ductwork, removing years of contamination efficiently. Pinnacle Eco Clean uses a UV light-based, high-intensity UVC germicidal lamp to neutralize airborne bacteria, viruses, fungi, and mold. This lamp is ideally installed in the ductwork above the air conditioner to provide the added benefit of eliminating mold growth on the HVAC system.



Through Pinnacle Eco Clean, people can also seek out services of air conditioning cleaning and duct sanitizer treatments. Their staff members even have a high degree of expertise in dryer vent cleaning. FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) states that dryer vent ductwork should be cleaned out annually. Getting the dryer vent cleaned regularly helps keep the clothes dryer running more safely and efficiently for the long term.



Give Pinnacle Eco Clean a call at (585) 272-7847.



About Pinnacle Eco Clean

Pinnacle Eco Clean is a family-owned and operated company that offers expert services of carpet, upholstery, air duct, and air vent cleaning to businesses and homes across Rochester, Monroe County, Brighton, Fairport, Pittsford, Victor, and nearby areas.