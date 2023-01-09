Pinnacle Eco Clean Offers Oriental Carpets for Sale in Brighton and Fairport

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2023 --Oriental carpets are a great way to add beauty, warmth, and texture to any space. These carpets come in various designs, colors, and materials to suit any taste. Homeowners can find a wide selection of oriental rugs and carpets for sale in Brighton and Fairport. Homeowners can choose between hand-knotted and machine-made carpets based on their desired look and budget.



Pinnacle Eco Clean is a leading resource for oriental carpets for sale in Brighton and Fairport. With various hand-knotted and machine-made carpets, Pinnacle Eco Clean offers quality products that range in style, color, and price. These rugs are great for adding beauty and elegance to any room in a home.



Pinnacle Eco Clean is one of the most well-known carpet stores in the Brighton and Fairport areas. They have been selling high-quality carpets for over 40 years. They understand the importance of helping customers find the perfect rug to fit their style, budget, and home. Their team of experienced professionals is passionate about helping customers find the perfect rug for their space.



Pinnacle Eco Clean has been selling high-quality carpets to customers for years. They have many options, from traditional Oriental and Persian rugs to modern designer pieces. Their team of experienced professionals is passionate about helping customers find the perfect rug for their space.



Adding rugs strategically throughout the home can be a great way to bring the design of a room together. Pinnacle Eco Clean offers rugs that help reduce fall hazards, add warmth and comfort, lower noise, and enhance aesthetics.



Whether for area carpets, runners, area rugs, or accent rugs, Pinnacle Eco Clean offers a wide range of products to meet customers' needs. Their high-quality rugs are made from 100% recycled PET, a plastic material derived from post-consumer items like water and soda bottles.



For more information on oriental area rugs for sale in Brighton and Fairport, visit https://rochestercarpetcare.com/shop/.



Call (585) 272-7847 for details.



About Pinnacle Eco Clean

Pinnacle Eco Clean offers carpet, floor, and rug cleaning services across Rochester, Fairport, Monroe County, Brighton, Pittsford, Victor, and nearby areas.