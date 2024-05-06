Pinnacle Eco Clean Offers Professional Oriental Rug Cleaning Services in Greece and Henrietta, New York

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2024 --Oriental rugs are prized for their intricate designs and fine craftsmanship, making them valuable investments that require proper care and maintenance. Pinnacle Eco Clean understands the unique cleaning needs of oriental rugs and offers specialized cleaning methods that are gentle yet effective in removing dirt, stains, and odors.



Pinnacle Eco Clean's oriental rug cleaning process begins with a thorough inspection to assess the rug's condition and identify any specific cleaning requirements. With years of expertise in closely inspecting oriental rugs, the professionals are thorough with the rug cleaning process. They will first look for pet-related issues, moth damage, or side cording. This helps them to determine the cleaning method that will be suitable for the specific oriental rug. They use professional cleaning solutions, procedures, and equipment to prevent problems such as dye bleeding or browning. Their cleaning method will be matched to the needs of the specific rug. All rugs are tagged for perfect identification. They will also take pictures of the rug to document its appearance before cleaning.



Their next step involves using a tumbler duster. This tumble duster mimics the age-old action of beating the dust by gently tumbling the rugs to loosen and remove embedded soil, including sand, dust, and pet hair. The rug is then washed using the full immersion wash process. This deep cleans the rug of all stains, dust, and other abrasive elements. After this, the oriental rugs are dried through their centrifuge. This process removes all the water along with any residual odor.



After drying, the rug is placed in their climate-controlled dry room. Once completely dried, the rugs are closely inspected for any issues. Pinnacle Eco Clean will offer another wash if any issue is found. They provide further "spa treatments," such as a protective finish such as Fiber Protector (the world's most advanced environmentally safe protection system) or the application of a moth-resistant product.



In addition to oriental rug cleaning in Greece and Henrietta, New York, Pinnacle Eco Clean also offers upholstery cleaning, and tile and grout cleaning services to residential and commercial clients in Greece, Henrietta, and the surrounding areas.



Call (585) 272-7847 for details.



About Pinnacle Eco Clean

Pinnacle Eco Clean is a leading provider of professional commercial carpet cleaning and oriental rug cleaning in Greece, Henrietta, and the greater Rochester, New York area. They also offer air duct cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, and more.