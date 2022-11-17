Pinnacle Eco Clean Offers Upholstery Cleaning in Fairport and Rochester, New York

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2022 --Pinnacle Eco Clean was established in 1980 and has provided carpet and air duct cleaning in Victor and Rochester, New York for several decades. They work on both residential and commercial projects. The staff members of Pinnacle Eco Clean have expertise in Oriental rug care and can even educate clients on how to maintain and preserve their fine rugs.



Taking proper care of upholstery at home is extremely important. Upholstery that is full of dirt, allergens, or old stains can negatively impact the quality of air in the indoor space. Every time a person sits down or moves around their upholstered furniture, they unknowingly release mold spores, dead skin, bacteria, dust, and grime into the air of their house. Cleaning the upholstery would eliminate dirt, grime, dust, and odor and help keep its colors bright and maintain its original appearance.



Pinnacle Eco Clean is among the most prominent service providers of upholstery cleaning in Fairport and Rochester, New York. This company is IICRC certified in upholstery cleaning. It has over three decades of experience cleaning fabrics of all types, including natural fibers like cotton, wool, and silk. Pinnacle Eco Clean uses the procedures, equipment, and products that best fit each textile. Fabrics that are made of multiple types of fibers need innovative cleaning procedures, proven techniques, and proper attention. Hence, one should only trust experienced companies like Pinnacle Eco Clean for the task. This company is recommended by several interior designers, carpet stores, furniture stores, and more. Through Pinnacle Eco Clean, people can also get environmentally safe protectors for upholstery, including Scotchgard and Fiber Protector. It is prudent to apply fabric protectors on the upholstery to repel soil and spills.



Contact Pinnacle Eco Clean at (585) 272-7847.



About Pinnacle Eco Clean

Pinnacle Eco Clean offers carpet, floor, and rug cleaning services across Rochester, Fairport, Monroe County, Brighton, Pittsford, Victor, and nearby areas.