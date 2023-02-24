Pinnacle Eco Clean Specializes in Area Rug Cleaning in Monroe County and Pittsford, New York

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2023 --Area rug cleaning is integral to home maintenance in Monroe County and Pittsford, New York. Residents understand the importance of keeping their area rugs looking great and free from dirt, dust, and allergens. One of the most effective ways to do this is to have them professionally cleaned. Keeping area rugs in good condition helps protect the investment homeowners have made in their flooring, prolongs the life of area rugs, and helps maintain indoor air quality. A thorough area rug cleaning in Monroe County and Pittsford, New York, is essential to achieving these goals.



Pinnacle Eco Clean brings 40 years of experience in cleaning and restoring area rugs to homes and businesses throughout the St. Louis area. Their expertise in area rug cleaning ensures that customers get the best in quality and service. Area rugs are cleaned and deodorized by professionals at Pinnacle Eco Clean, who use a green, all-natural cleaning method.



They carefully inspect the rug before beginning their cleaning process to determine the best way to clean it. Pre-existing conditions such as fading, discoloration, and wear and tear are considered. In the case of pet-related issues, they also use pet-safe deodorizers and spot removers to eliminate any odors that might remain.



The cleaning process passes through several steps, including vacuuming, pre-spotting, shampooing, rinsing, grooming, and drying. All these steps are taken to ensure that the carpets are returned to life and restored to their original condition. They use professional cleaning agents that are designed to remove dirt, dust, and allergens while also providing a deep clean. Their cleaning method is designed to provide a long-lasting, deep clean that ensures carpets look their best for many years.



They will also take pictures of the carpets before and after they are cleaned, so customers can see the results of their work. The goal is to give customers the peace of mind that their carpets are as clean as possible and will look their best for a long time.



About Pinnacle Eco Clean

Pinnacle Eco Clean offers carpet, floor, and rug cleaning services across Rochester, Fairport, Monroe County, Brighton, Pittsford, Victor, and nearby areas.