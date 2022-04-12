Pinnacle Eco Clean Specializes in Area Rug Cleaning in Pittsford and Brighton, New York

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2022 --Carpet is essential to the home as it adds warmth and beauty to the house. It is necessary to keep it well maintained to serve for long. Part of the maintenance is having it vacuumed and thoroughly washed from time to time. Proper area rug cleaning helps prevent the fiber from losing its luster or getting damaged. All one must do is hire the right person to do the job. Pinnacle Eco Clean is a reputable company engaging professionals who will be able to deliver quality area rug cleaning in Pittsford and Brighton, New York.



Pinnacle Eco Clean sends the professionals to the site to have the carpet cleaned. They will bring along the necessary cleaning supplies and equipment. All that is required is to get in touch with them and set up an appointment at a convenient time. They will drop into inspection of the carpet before recommending any cleaning solutions.



They carefully inspect the rug before cleaning it. One of the significant issues that can affect the carpet is moth damage. They will also check out the condition of the side cording. The experts duly address Pet-related issues.



At Pinnacle Eco Clean, they use professional cleaning solutions, procedures, and equipment to prevent problems such as dye bleeding or browning. Their method will be matched to the needs of the rug. The rugs are adequately tagged to avoid wrong delivery. They will also take pictures of the rug to document its appearance before cleaning.



Full immersion with wash process is followed to clean Oriental rugs. It ensures that the textile is thoroughly clean. It's not about knocking the dirt off the top but a thorough cleaning that keeps it looking neat and clean.



As for area rug and oriental rug extraction, their centrifuge will remove the water from your carpeting. They can also add an extra rinse through the rug while spinning to ensure it's spotless and free of any leftover odors.



For more information on pet odor removal in Victor and Brighton, New York, visit https://rochestercarpetcare.com/odor-control/.



Call (585) 272-7847 for details.



About Pinnacle Eco Clean

Pinnacle Eco Clean is a leading company that values business. They offer tile and grout cleaning, upholstery, air duct, commercial carpet, and more. Since 1980, they have been providing cleaning services for various items.