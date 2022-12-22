Pinnacle Eco Clean Specializes in Dryer Vent Cleaning in Monroe County and Rochester, New York

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2022 --Dryer vent cleaning is essential for removing lint buildup and reducing fire risk in homes throughout Monroe County and Rochester, NY. Due to several years of neglect, lint buildup can cause a wide range of problems that endanger the health and safety of residents. Hence, it is essential to have dryer vents professionally cleaned regularly by a qualified technician.



Pinnacle Eco Clean is a leading dryer vent cleaning service in Monroe County and Rochester, New York. Their experience and expertise enable them to provide quick and efficient services that can ensure the proper function of dryer vents and reduce the risk of lint buildup. They use the latest technology and specialized tools to provide dryer vent cleaning services that meet the highest industry standards.



One of the most important services they offer is the inspection of dryer vents and ducts. They ensure that the vents and ducts are properly connected, free from lint or debris, and meet all building codes. They use infrared cameras to detect blockages or other damage in the system that may not be visible to the naked eye.



A dryer vent inspection includes a visual inspection and testing of the dryer vents and ducts to ensure they are properly installed, clear of lint or debris, and meet all safety regulations. At Pinnacle Eco Clean, professional experts also use advanced technology, such as an infrared camera, to detect any blockages or other damage in the system.



As a full-service company, Pinnacle Eco Clean also offers repair and maintenance services for dryer vents and ducts to ensure optimal operation and safety. Their experienced technicians can make necessary repairs, such as replacing old and worn-out components, to keep the dryer vent system in good condition.



In addition, Pinnacle Eco Clean also offers oriental rug cleaning in Monroe County and Pittsford, New York. Their expertise in this area ensures that all rugs are properly and safely cleaned with the highest level of quality. One can count on them to use the best cleaning methods and products available to restore the rugs to their original beauty.



About Pinnacle Eco Clean

Pinnacle Eco Clean offers carpet, floor, and rug cleaning services across Rochester, Fairport, Monroe County, Brighton, Pittsford, Victor, and nearby areas.