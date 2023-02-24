Pinnacle Eco Clean Specializes in Dryer Vent Cleaning in Monroe County and Victor, New York

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2023 --Dryer vents have a significant role to play in protecting people's homes and businesses in Monroe County and Pittsford, New York. The lint that accumulates in a dryer vent is highly flammable and can easily ignite if not cleaned regularly. Hiring a professional dryer vent cleaning service in Monroe County or Pittsford, New York, is one of the best ways to avoid this possible disaster.



Pinnacle Eco Clean is a trusted company specializing in dryer vent cleaning in Monroe County and Pittsford, New York. Years of experience and expertise have made them the go-to service for residential and commercial dryer vent cleaning. Over the years, the company has earned a reputation for providing exceptional and top-notch customer service.



As a premier dryer vent cleaning service, Pinnacle Eco Clean utilizes the latest technology and equipment to ensure that every job is done quickly and efficiently. The company offers personalized services, with technicians taking the time to explain each step of the process and answer any customer questions.



Their safe and powerful tools are designed to maximize airflow, reduce lint buildup, and optimize energy efficiency, resulting in significant energy savings for customers. Whether it is to remove hazardous lint or prevent dryer fires, Pinnacle Eco Clean ensures that all customers receive the highest quality service.



According to FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency), the dryer vent ductwork should be inspected yearly and cleaned at least once every two years. Customers can ensure that their dryer vents are working safely and efficiently by seeking professional dryer vent cleaning services from Pinnacle Eco Clean.



Their UV light system can detect lint buildup and blockages in the dryer vents, which would be difficult for the human eye to see. They use the system to neutralize bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms that can form within the ductwork.



For more information on area rug cleaning in Monroe County and Pittsford, New York, visit https://rochestercarpetcare.com/oriental-rug-cleaning/.



Call (585) 272-7847 for details.



About Pinnacle Eco Clean

Pinnacle Eco Clean offers carpet, floor, and rug cleaning services across Rochester, Fairport, Monroe County, Brighton, Pittsford, Victor, and nearby areas.