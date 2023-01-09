Pinnacle Eco Clean Specializes in Oriental Area Rugs for Sale in Brighton and Fairport

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2023 --Home decor is not a new concept. The idea of dotting the living space with luxurious elements and other things has always been around. Of late, homeowners are using oriental area rugs and carpets to add a touch of luxury and elegance to their homes. These area rugs and carpets bring a unique element to the home decor and can transform an ordinary-looking room into an extraordinary one.



With more than 40 years of experience in the industry, Pinnacle Eco Clean has been providing a great variety of exquisite oriental carpets and oriental area rugs for sale in Brighton and Fairport. They carry a variety of oriental accent, runner, and area rugs for homes in Rochester, Monroe County, Brighton, Fairport, Pittsford, Victor, and the surrounding areas. Their knowledgeable staff is here to help clients choose the perfect rug to accentuate their home decor.



Their area rugs and carpets come in different designs and applications, making it easy for customers to find the perfect product for their needs. Customers can choose from traditional Persian patterns, traditional Chinese patterns, and modern abstracts, depending on the size and shape of the room.



The Oriental runners are perfect for hallways and entrances, as they add an extra bit of style and sophistication to the home. Homeowners can opt for Oriental accent rugs to add a splash of color and decoration to their living room, bedroom, or dining room. Oriental medium area rugs are ideal for larger spaces, such as living rooms or dining areas, and can be used to make a statement or pull together a room's decor. On the other hand, the large area rugs work well in larger spaces, such as hallways and foyers.



Available in different price ranges, these products are perfect for people on a budget, allowing them to add unique accents to their homes without breaking the bank. Homeowners can choose from various designs and colors, making it easy to find the perfect rug.



For more information on Oriental carpets for sale in Brighton and Fairport, visit https://rochestercarpetcare.com/shop/.



Call (585) 272-7847 for details.



About the Company:



Pinnacle Eco Clean offers carpet, floor, and rug cleaning services across Rochester, Fairport, Monroe County, Brighton, Pittsford, Victor, and nearby areas.