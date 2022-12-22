Pinnacle Eco Clean Specializes in Oriental Rug Cleaning in Monroe County and Pittsford, New York

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2022 --Oriental rug cleaning is a specialty service that is offered in Monroe County and Pittsford, NY. One of the most significant advantages of this type of cleaning is that it can help preserve the quality and beauty of the rugs for years to come. Additionally, keeping the rugs clean helps to eliminate any dust, dirt, and debris that can accumulate over time.



Pinnacle Eco Clean offers top-notch Oriental rug cleaning services in Monroe County and Pittsford. Their oriental rug cleaning in Monroe County and Pittsford, New York, enables customers to enjoy the luxury of having their rugs cleaned professionally and promptly.



The cleaning process involves removing dirt and stains from the rugs using a combination of hand-washing and specialized equipment. For an even more thorough clean, Pinnacle Eco Clean offers an additional protection service that prevents future dirt and stains from settling in the rug's fibers.



They carefully inspect the rug for any damage that could be exacerbated by the cleaning process and adjust their techniques accordingly. They use professional solutions to safely remove dirt, dust, and stains without causing any further damage to the rug.



Their methods will be matched by their customer service, as they take the time to answer all questions and concerns. The rug will be tagged to ensure that it is not mixed up with another rug during the cleaning process. They will also capture pictures of the rug before and after cleaning so customers can easily compare the results.



Approximately 79% of soiling in rugs results from dry soil, and the team is equipped with the proper machinery to remove this material effectively. Their tumble duster mimics the movements of a traditional hand duster, agitating the rug and releasing soil particles that can then be vacuumed away. This dusting step is essential for any rug cleaning process and is followed by thorough vacuuming to remove even the most deeply embedded particles. At Pinnacle Eco Clean, the professionals go above and beyond to provide a safe, effective, and eco-friendly cleaning service.



In addition, the company also specializes in dryer vent cleaning in Monroe County and Rochester, New York. The cleaning process utilizes high-powered vacuums to remove lint and debris buildup, allowing clothes to dry faster and preventing fire risk.



