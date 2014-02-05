Pinot's Palette-Oldsmar Helps Dunedin Dance Team

Oldsmar, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2014 --Pinot's Palette - Oldsmar held a fundraiser on January 25th to help the Competition Dance Team of Patricia Ann Dance Studio, located in Dunedin, Florida, raise money to get to a National dance competition. Local patrons who came out to support the fundraiser painted "Graceful Dancers" with a matched donation from each painting purchased going to the dance team.



"As a local business owner, we are proud to support and help our local youth achieve their goals and embrace the arts." said Jennifer Loveland, owner of the Pinot's Palette-Oldsmar studio. "Patricia Ann Dance Studio has a long history of being the premier dance school in Pinellas County, and since Pinot's Palette-Oldsmar is the premier paint & sip studio in Pinellas County, it was a perfect match, where everyone came out and painted, fundraised, and had fun!"



Pinot's Palette-Oldsmar has also supported local Girl Scout troops earn their Art Painting Badge. If you would like to have Pinot's Palette help with your fundraising initiatives, please contact Pinot's Palette - Oldsmar directly at Oldsmar@pinotspalette.com. \



About Pinot's Palette - Oldsmar

Pinot's Palette - Oldsmar studio is centrally located in the Woodlands Square shopping plaza, with convenient access from Clearwater, Palm Harbor, North Pinellas County and the Westchase community. Pinot's Palette offers painting classes most nights and weekends, as well as private parties and corporate or team building events. To schedule a painting party please visit www.pinotspalette.com/oldsmar or call 727-789-7000.