Pinot's Palette - Oldsmar Helps Girl Scouts Earn Painting Badges

Oldsmar, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2014 --Pinot's Palette, a leading upscale Paint & Sip art studio, located in Oldsmar, Florida, is proud to say they are helping local Girl Scout troops earn their Painting badges. Pinot's Palette-Oldsmar recently hosted a local Brownie troop as they not only learned about Vincent Van Gogh, but also recreated his masterpiece "Almond Blossoms" under the supervision of a professional artist from their staff. Each Brownie took home their masterpiece once they finished painting it.



"Pinot's Palette-Oldsmar is proud to help our local community," said Jennifer Loveland, Owner of the Oldsmar Studio. "As a former Troop Leader and Cookie Mom, I know how challenging it can be to find fun, engaging and interactive activities for the girls to do, so we are more than happy to do our part to assist the Scouts, while also helping them embrace their inner artist."



Pinot's Palette's Oldsmar studio is centrally located in the Woodlands Square shopping plaza, with convenient access from Clearwater, Palm Harbor, North Pinellas County and the Westchase community. Pinot's Palette offers painting classes most nights and weekends, as well as private parties and corporate or team building events. To schedule a painting party please visit www.pinotspalette.com/oldsmar or call 727-789-7000.