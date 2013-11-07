Pinot's Palette Opens New Paint & Sip in Tampa Bay, Florida

Oldsmar, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2013 --Pinot’s Palette, a national Paint and Sip franchise known for providing guests with an entertaining evening of art and wine, has a studio that is now open in Oldsmar, Florida.



Franchisee Jennifer Loveland, a Pinellas County native, opened this new location in Woodlands Square Plaza, located at 3150 Tampa Road, Unit 17A, which faces Curlew Rd. Customers can stay updated on studio events by signing up for the business’ newsletter, visiting its Facebook page or website. Pinot's Palette will also offer corporate events, private parties, and is a great alternative to the traditional date night or girls night out.



“We expect Oldsmar to be a very successful market for Pinot’s Palette. The feedback from the local community has been incredibly positive and we’re excited to invest in this community,” said Craig Ceccanti, Chief Executive Officer, of Pinot’s Palette. Oldsmar is centrally located in Tampa Bay, with convenient access from the Tampa/Westchase, Trinity/New Port Richey, as well as St. Petersburg/Clearwater/Palm Harbor areas.



Since its inception in 2009, the Pinot’s Palette mission has been to bring fine art to the masses in a fun and entertaining way. Guests sign up online to attend a two-hour or three-hour painting class where they are instructed by a local, trained artist on how to recreate the featured painting of the night. Pinot’s Palette provides art supplies and wine glasses, while guests enjoy snacks and cocktails they bring to the studio. Franchisees have access to extensive painting libraries of artwork tested for all skill levels, as well as the ability to create their own paintings to respond to guests’ changing taste in artwork and local trends in their respective communities.



“Oldsmar is really embracing the arts right now and people are ready for a new way to engage. Customers are excited to attend our classes and extend their imaginations while having a good time with family and friends,” said Jennifer Loveland, Franchisee of Pinot's Palette Oldsmar. “I look forward to having many guests visit our location where they can ‘Paint. Drink. Have Fun.’ — our motto!”



You can learn more about Pinot’s Palette Oldsmar or sign up for their newsletter at http://www.pinotspalette.com/oldsmar or by visiting their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/PinotsPaletteOldsmar.



About Pinot’s Palette

Founded in 2009, Pinot’s Palette is an upscale, entertainment art studio based in Houston, Texas, which combines the appreciation of art and wine through guided, step-by-step painting classes by a trained local artist. Pinot's Palette studios host hundreds of painters each week and the company has become one of the fastest-growing Paint and Sip franchises in the country. For more information visit http://www.PinotsPalette.com.



Jennifer Loveland

727-789-7000

Oldsmar@pinotspalette.com