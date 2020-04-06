Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2020 --With well under 1,000 known cases of COVID-19 in the state of Nevada to date, Pinpoint Property Services says it is joining the fight and ramping up its infectious disease control services to help control the pandemic. The environmental clean up service this week announced that is has assigned dedicated crews to help with remediation and decontamination of offices, homes and other businesses and buildings. Those efforts are focused on the Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Clark County areas.



Pinpoint Property Services has been a fixture in the Las Vegas Valley environmental cleanup services arena for many years. The locally owned and operated company boasts a team of fully licensed, certified and trained technicians who undergo in-depth background checks. OSHA and EPA health and safety regulations and guidelines are strictly followed - which Pinpoint's founder says is particularly important in the case of the current pandemic.



"We love our Las Vegas community and now more than ever, we are putting our full expertise to work to protect area residents and businesses in these unsettling times. While environmental emergencies like what we are experiencing today may be few and far between, we prepare and train for and keep in step with government standards for these types of situations as part of our regular business practices," said Marc Bounds, founder, Pinpoint Property Services.



And because biohazard cleaning and disinfection is such a specialized service, he stresses that residential and commercial clients who use service providers that lack the proper credentials or training, can put themselves at further risk. Both health- and liability-wise. Application of treatments, proper personal protection equipment (PPE) use and care, and disposal of infectious materials are just some of the things that are essential considerations in an infectious disease scenario and Bounds says that takes considerable experience. Pinpoint even employs insurance claim specialists to guide clients through the often, complex insurance claims process.



"Those that use improperly credentialed janitorial services can endanger their employees, customers, businesses, families and the general public even further. Technicians who are not familiar with PPE use can re-infect areas already cleaned and have even been known to pass out due to lack of training in wearing the protective suits and respirators for prolonged periods," Bounds added. "Likewise, businesses are required to follow proper OSHA standards and failure to do so can open them up to liability issues, further compounding the problems caused by COVID-19."



Pinpoint offers around the clock disaster response services and can typically be to a client site in 60 minutes or less. Its offerings also include asbestos removal, mold and water damage cleanup and emergency biohazard cleanup. To schedule a service or get a free quote, contact team@pinpointlv.com or 702-869-3030.



For more information, go to pinpointlv.com.



About Pinpoint Property Services

Pinpoint Property Services is a locally owned, trustworthy business with years of experience in Asbestos Removal, Emergency Biohazard Cleanup, Water Damage Restoration, Toxic Mold Removal in Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, and North Las Vegas, Nevada. They have a long list of clients who are more than happy to give feedback on all aspects of their work. Their clients range from Insurance Carriers, Contractors, Commercial and Homeowners. A big portion of their work comes from recommendations and repeat clients. They will work around a client's schedule and guarantee work 100% to help clients get their life together again after disaster strikes.



For more information contact:

Pinpoint Property Services

team@pinpointlv.com

(702) 869-3030