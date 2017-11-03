Pinta Acoustic Ceiling Clouds Enhance the Industrial-Chic Aesthetics and Acoustics in PlayCore and Dero Office

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2017 --The new PlayCore and Dero office, in the Northern Stacks business park in Minneapolis, has an open-plan, industrial-chic design with indoor bicycle parking and a climbing wall in the reception area. To absorb sound within the space, architect Brian Hunke, AIA from Mohagen Hansen, recommended pinta acoustic's BALANCE and WHISPERWAVE Ceiling Clouds.



PlayCore and Dero were in the heart of downtown for nearly 20 years. Many of the employees commute to work by bicycle, making the location of the new office essential. PlayCore provides innovative playground and recreational equipment to match the unique needs of each community it serves. Dero, a PlayCore company, designs and manufactures bike parking products.



"Easy access to major highways for shipping, rail transit and metro-connected bicycle trails for employee commuting were key considerations. Sustainability is also central to our businesses," says Andy Lageson, vice president and general manager of Dero. "Located near the Mississippi river trails, Northern Stacks was ideal for our new headquarters."



"To achieve an industrial-chic look, the PlayCore and Dero office space was designed with concrete floors, other hard surfaces and open areas," says Brian Hunke, AIA. "To minimize unwanted sound reflecting off the hard surfaces and traveling throughout the open spaces it needed acoustic absorbers. Having worked with pinta acoustic's products before, I knew they would have an affordable, attractive solution."



Hunke had visited the pinta acoustic booth at a local architectural trade show. He specified two of the products that he saw at the exhibition, BALANCE and WHISPERWAVE Ceiling Clouds.



The combined company office space has concrete floors, gypsum walls and exposed ceilings. The lobby features two stories of glass in the corner as well as a visitor bike parking area. To absorb sound reverberating off the hard surfaces in the lobby, two 42- by 96-inch (1067 by 2438 mm) WHISPERWAVE Ceiling Clouds are suspended over the reception desk. The 900-square foot (83.61-square meter) breakroom is separated with a half-wall that is adjacent to the climbing wall, conference room and lobby. An overhead glass door can be lowered to provide additional separation between the conference room and breakroom. Hung over the breakroom, 18 BALANCE Ceiling Clouds with dimensions of 46 by 46 inches (1168 by 1168 mm) help absorb sound within the space.



WHISPERWAVE Ceiling Clouds, Panels and Baffles provide design flexibility and exceptional acoustical control across all frequencies. Class 1 fire-rated and lightweight, WHISPERWAVE products are offered in standard and custom wave designs. These products are easy to install and are available in standard and custom dimensions in natural white and grey. WHISPERWAVE acoustical products can also be HPC-coated in standard, premium or custom colors.



BALANCE Ceiling Clouds provide acoustical control while maintaining the appearance of an open ceiling. Completely preassembled, BALANCE products are easy to suspend from any ceiling or roof deck and are ideal for open-office environments and loft spaces. BALANCE Ceiling Clouds are composed of a 15/16 inch (24 mm) thick WHITELINE® Panel with a lightweight aluminum frame. WHITELINE Panels feature fleece laminated to Class 1 fire-resistant willtec® foam. Panels are available in white, black or custom colors. Offered in natural aluminum and white, BALANCE frames are available with nonexposed or exposed 3/8 inch (10 mm)-wide flange around the perimeter.



About PlayCore

PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play and recreation through research, education and partnerships. The company infuses this learning into its complete family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create play and recreation solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve.



http://www.playcore.com



About Dero

Dero's employees' real-world insight from their bike-centric lives helps them design innovative, high-quality and functional bicycling infrastructure that people rely on every day. Dero takes pride in American-made craftsmanship, sustainable practices, excellent customer service, as well as expertise in bike parking, public bike repair and street design amenities.



Dero offers customers, wherever they are in the sales process, excellent customer service to help find the best products for their project. Our sales and customer service teams are professional and experts in the field of bike parking. Whether it's a homeowner who wants a bike rack in the front yard or an architect who needs hundreds of bikes parked in a bike room, Dero is happy to offer instructions, free CAD layouts, and even design of custom products to meet their needs.



http://www.dero.com



About pinta acoustic, inc.

pinta acoustic, inc. manufactures a broad range of attractive direct-apply, glue-up and suspended ceiling and wall panels, clouds and baffles for residential, commercial and industrial applications. pinta acoustic's product line includes BALANCE Ceiling Clouds, WHISPERWAVE™ Clouds and Baffles, CONTOUR® and PHONSTOP™ direct-apply or suspended Ceiling and Wall Panels, HARMONI and WHITELINE® suspended lay-in Ceiling Panels, SQUARELINE® suspended Expanded Metal Ceiling Panels, SONEX® direct-apply Panels and suspended Baffles, SONEX AFS acoustic plaster finishing systems, SONEX Linear Absorbers, SONEX PLANO Absorbers, SONEX Rondo Cylindrical Baffles, SONEX Clean Panels and Baffles, FABRITEC Wall Panels, PROSPEC® Barrier Foam and Composite Materials and acouSTIC™ adhesive.