pinta acoustic SONEX Linear Provides Color Saturation That Meets Interior Design Vision at Atmosphere's Showroom and WORKLAB

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2018 --SONEX ® Linear Custom Baffles from pinta acoustic add striking color in the downtown Minneapolis showroom and WORKLAB at Atmosphere Commercial Interiors. Design is a focus in the newly renovated Atmosphere office, which serves as a world-class showroom and flexible workspace for employees. Custom HPC-coated SONEX Linear Baffles reflect the carpet runner and complement the draperies with the added benefit of acoustic control.



In 2017, Atmosphere began a full renovation of two floors in the historic Young Quinlan building. The renovation included a 30,000-square foot (2787-square meter) WORKLAB and office furniture showroom that highlights the newest products, finishing and work environment. Incorporating residential and commercial features, the WORKLAB offers a balance between collaborative and individual spaces.



To mirror the color of the carpet runner on the ceiling, the design team initially considered fabric-wrapped baffles. More affordable, SONEX Linear was a superior choice because it could be custom coated to match Atmosphere's corporate aquamarine color.



"It's vital for us to maintain an updated look. The architect's design exposed the original terrazzo floor and opened up the front entrance with glass," says Susan Jakusz, operations manager at Atmosphere. "The design is ideal for the WORKLAB, which is also a beta workspace partnership between Steelcase and Microsoft. It combines technology and a unique creative work environment where many employees do not have designated desks and choose where they work."



The office is equipped with sensors to provide valuable insight into how the space is being used. Large monitors display available work areas.



In addition to offering a streamlined appearance, SONEX Linear Baffles absorb unwanted sound reflecting off glass, gypsum, terrazzo floors and other hard surfaces. SONEX Linear provides a streamlined appearance and highly customizable options including sizes, profiles and colors. Made from pinta acoustic's Class 1 fire-rated willtec ® foam, the baffles are available in lengths up to 96 inches (2438 mm) with depths from 6 to 24 inches (152 to 610 mm). SONEX Linear Baffles are easy to install using channel trim and acouSTIC adhesive.



For information or to order, visit http://www.pinta-acoustic.com



About Atmosphere Commercial Interiors

Atmosphere Commercial Interiors is committed to fostering long-term business relationships. The company serves organizations around the globe of every size, from start-up to Fortune 500, in corporate, health care, education and hospitality industries. A Steelcase dealer, Atmosphere's comprehensive portfolio of products and services brings clients' spaces to life. Headquartered in Minneapolis, with offices in Wisconsin, Illinois and Arizona, the company is embedded in the communities and passionate about providing world-class workspaces. Atmosphere Commercial Interiors is a part of Omni Workspace Company.



About pinta acoustic, inc.

pinta acoustic, inc. manufactures a broad range of attractive direct-apply, glue-up and suspended ceiling and wall panels, clouds and baffles for residential, commercial and industrial applications. pinta acoustic's product line includes BALANCE Ceiling Clouds, WHISPERWAVE™ Clouds and Baffles, CONTOUR ® and PHONSTOP™ direct-apply or suspended Ceiling and Wall Panels, HARMONI and WHITELINE ® suspended lay-in Ceiling Panels, SQUARELINE ® suspended Expanded Metal Ceiling Panels, SONEX ® direct-apply Panels and suspended Baffles, SONEX AFS acoustic plaster finishing systems, SONEX Linear Absorbers, SONEX PLANO Absorbers, SONEX Rondo Cylindrical Baffles, SONEX Clean Panels and Baffles, FABRITEC Wall Panels, PROSPEC ® Barrier Foam and Composite Materials and acouSTIC™ adhesive.



Editor's note: pinta acoustic, inc. prefers lowercase spelling of its entire name and the willtec brand name.



